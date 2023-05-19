The Tracy City Council appointed two new members to the Measure V Residents Oversight committee at its May 2 meeting.
The new committee members are Rosario Arulappan and Pio Fernando. Both will serve 3-year terms. This is still one vacancy on the five-member committee.
“It is an honor and a privilege to work alongside dedicated individuals who consistently work toward ensuring that our community thrives,” Arulappan said. “I am committed to using my skills and expertise to contribute to the committee’s effort to make our community a better place for all residents. I believe that through open communication, collaboration and a shared mission we can make meaningful progress in improving our community’s quality of life.”
Both he and Fernando thanked the council, including Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and Councilman Dan Evans, who interviewed them during the selection process.
“This is a great opportunity for me to serve my community and work towards improving the quality of life,” Fernando said. “I will do my best to fulfill the duties to the best of my ability and make sure the goals of Measure V are met with transparency and accountability. I’m excited about the work ahead and I look forward to working with all of you to make the community a better place.”
The volunteer committee is an advisory body to the Tracy City Council and provides oversight of the revenues and expenses related to the half-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters in 2016. The committee is responsible for review of the annual independent financial audit of Measure V revenue and expenditures and provides an annual report to the council.
The committee meets at least four times a year, at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the months of January, April, July and October in Tracy City Hall Room 109.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
