The Tracy City Council took the next step toward creating a multigenerational recreation center in El Pescadero Park earlier this month, approving a construction management contract for the project.
On a unanimous vote on July 5 the council approved a $3.4 million contract with Gilbane Building Company to oversee construction of the $15.5 million center. The 52,000-square-foot recreation center will be the centerpiece of El Pescadero Park’s renovation, expected to cost a total of $88 million.
Gildane will be responsible for plan-check, bidding the project, construction management and project close-out, as well as post-construction responsibilities. Part of the company’s job will be to have at least three people on-site during construction, and Interim Assistant City Manager Brian MacDonald noted that their project point person is a Tracy resident who frequents Tracy’s city parks.
A report by city Parks Planning and Development Manager Richard Joaquin notes that the budget for the project is subject to change, depending on what kinds of details are reported in the environmental review, due to be released next month.
Assistant City Manager Karin Schnaider added that renovation of the park will require that the homeless encampment currently on the site will have to be cleared, and that timeline will depend on how soon expansion of the city’s homeless shelter project on Arbor Avenue can be completed, with the city approving purchase of eight repurposed shipping containers for the site at its July 5 meeting.
