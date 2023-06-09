The Tracy City Council’s updated Code of Conduct gained approval on Tuesday.
While the document has been subject to contentious debate on the council, council members approved the resolution updating the Code of Conduct, and the Council Meeting Protocols and Rules of Procedure, on a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Nancy Young absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Young submitted a 13-page memo Tuesday morning outlining her analysis of, and opposition to, many of the changes.
City Attorney Bijal Patel, in her report to the council, noted that the council started discussing changes in February, including a council retreat in early February and a council workshop on Feb. 28.
During Tuesday’s discussion the council asked Patel for clarification on parts of the document, but they mostly agreed that the Code of Conduct and its companion document, the Council Meeting Protocols and Rules of Procedure, which are reviewed every odd-numbered year, were ready for approval.
Approval of the documents follows about 3 weeks of turmoil on the council, including steps toward firing City Manager Michael Rogers, followed by his abrupt resignation 2 weeks ago.
It started with what was supposed to be a discussion on the Code of Conduct at the council’s May 16 meeting, but turned into a discussion on who should have the authority to make last-minute changes to a council meeting agenda.
A special meeting followed the next week where Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and councilmen Matt Bedolla and Dan Evans voted to change existing rules so that a simple 3-2 majority could fire the city manager, eliminating the 4-1 supermajority requirement. Prior to that meeting Young spoke at a brief rally in front of City Hall, stating that the council majority of Davis, Bedolla and Evans, with Patel’s support, was attempting a “power grab.”
On Tuesday the discussion came back to the Code of Conduct. Young’s letter was submitted for the record on Tuesday morning and included concerns that she tried to bring up at the May 16 meeting.
One section that Young noted should be up for discussion pertains to the city attorney’s responsibilities, with a list of the city attorney’s powers and duties added to the document. Among other changes, it notes that the council must not “interfere with the administration of the city attorney’s office or give orders to the subordinates of the city attorney.”
It also formalizes the city attorney’s role in reviewing “all ordinances, resolutions, and related staff reports for the City Council” as well as all contracts and legal documents with the city.
The provision that states that the City Manager and Mayor will develop the agendas for meetings, with authority given to the City Manager to reschedule items, and to the Mayor to rearrange the agenda, was updated to state that the City Manager sets the agenda and may remove items, “unless that item has been placed on the agenda by the City Council.”
Young said in her letter that the updated policy “is in direct conflict with the role of the manager and their ability to control the administration and workload of staff.”
This issue was addressed in a letter from Special Counsel Alex J. Mog, who reviewed the changes at Patel’s request, and Councilman Dan Arriola asked if there is any provision in state public meeting law addressing the City Manager’s authority to change a posted agenda. Mog noted that no law or legal precedent exists that would prohibit the City Manager from changing a posted agenda, but that sort of action would typically be done by the City Council.
“He’s saying he can’t explicitly say where it says that the agenda belongs to the City Council,” Patel explained, “but it’s in the Brown Act. It says a legislative body must publish an agenda. The agenda does not belong to the city manager. It belongs to the legislative body.”
Young also objected to a provision that allows any council member, with the support of at least one other council member, to order that an item be placed on the next council meeting agenda.
“This practice instituted this year by the City Attorney has usurped Council actions and City Manager, which in essence has violated the City Manager-City Council form of government, placing the power of governance in the hands of two (the minority) to overrule the business at hand, moving their personal items and agendas ahead of that that has been vetted through the normal process that should be in motion,” Young wrote.
Also under the new rules, should the mayor propose rearranging a meeting agenda, the council could block that action if a majority of the council agrees, another change that Young objected to.
Before taking a vote the council also discussed a provision regarding the City Attorney’s attendance in closed sessions. The proposed policy would require the City Attorney to attend all closed sessions, and Mog noted in his letter that the state’s open meeting law does not specifically address this issue, but the new policy could be “unintentionally overboard.”
“While infrequent, there may be matters for which the City Council may not want the City Attorney in attendance, including, but not limited to, performance evaluations involving the City Attorney,” he wrote. Patel suggested that the council amend that provision to reflect his suggestion, and agreed that in the case of a performance review or disciplinary matter pertaining to the city attorney, she could be excused on a majority vote of the council.
When it came time for the council to weigh in on the changes there were plenty of questions, mostly concerning detailed language, with council members generally supportive of the revised documents.
“The proposed changes to the Code of Conduct and Protocols were workshopped extensively with every member of our council for six months. Six months, multiple workshops, multiple opportunities to make comments and have your input. This is not something that just dropped out of the sky and on our plate and we decided to move on right now,” Councilman Dan Evans said. “These are going to be positive changes, despite the false narrative of a ‘power grab.’”
Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis addressed the role of the City Attorney as the council’s parliamentarian – the person who ensures that the council complies with state open meeting laws and Rosenberg’s Rules of Order – and ideally would serve in an advisory capacity.
“With regard to the changes, there are many of them that I do support. Nonetheless, there are some that I have concerns with,” Arriola said, restating some of Mog’s comments, and also noting that comments about the city attorney’s role in closes session and as parliamentarian should be clarified.
Councilman Matt Bedolla added that the changes appear to be consistent with codes of conduct and rules of procedure across California.
“My evaluation, and I’ve checked with legal counsel, everything stated here basically reiterates state law: powers that are granted to City Attorney, responsibilities, how they’re supposed to work within the council-manager form of government.”
Davis continued that the open conflict between council members leading up to a vote on City Manager Rogers – with her, Bedolla and Evans supporting, and Young and Arriola opposing a rule change that would allow a simple majority, as opposed to a 4-1 supermajority – is the type of environment that requires a code of conduct for the council.
“What’s happened here in the last few weeks in particular has been nothing but abnormal, abusive behavior. Things that we teach our children and grandchildren not to do, has happened here. Inexcusable behavior that we can’t tolerate here, that we need a Code of Conduct, and we need a parliamentarian to help guide us when we get off the path,” Davis said. “We need this document to help guide us in a neutral way that says, what’s true for one is true for all five. If it is based on the law then it is applicable to all of us.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
