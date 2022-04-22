The Tracy City Council on Tuesday approved a contract that will get the new homeless shelter at the north end of town started.
The council agreed to spend nearly $2 million on a contract with Grade Tech, Inc., of San Ramon to prepare a portion of the 27.57-acre city-owned site at 370 Arbor Ave. for construction of a homeless shelter.
The city has secured $7.3 million for the project. The shelter itself would be a 6,300-square-foot high-tension membrane structure, which would be at the core of a homeless service center on a 4-acre section at the northeastern part of the parcel. The shelter will be just east of the city’s wastewater treatment plant between Arbor and Larch roads, just north of Interstate 205.
In her report to the council, senior civil engineer Ilene Macintire noted that this is the first phase of the project, and will take care of demolition, rough grading and underground utilities on the site in order to prepare it for the second phase, construction of the shelter and related facilities lie an administration building, restrooms, showers and a laundry room.
The city identified the Arbor Road site as the location for its temporary emergency housing project in September 2020. By the time the shelter was added to the city’s 2021-22 Capital Improvement Program budget it had a projected cost of about $2.8 million, including site preparation and the installation of a high-tension membrane structure, and it was expected to be complete by this summer.
Last July the projected cost had risen to about $6.23 million. That was when Councilman Dan Arriola, the city’s Homeless Advisory Committee Chairman, approached the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors to request a share of $8.4 million in county funds earmarked for homeless services and divided among the cities of Tracy, Lodi and Manteca, with Tracy getting $3.66 million of that.
At its March 29 meeting the council approved a memorandum of understanding affirming that it will get that money from the county.
Macintire noted that the project was split into two phases so that the 4-acre site could be prepared right away while the design consultant, The KPA Group, LLC, completes plans for the full site construction.
The city put out a request for proposals for the first phase back in December and Grade Tech was the only contractor to submit a bid. The city has yet to put out a request for proposals for the second phase.
While the construction contract with Grade Tech is just shy of $2 million, the city had budgeted nearly $2.5 million for the first phase to cover construction management costs and a contingency fund for unexpected expenses.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.