Tracy residents are going to see sharp increases in the garbage collection rates over the next 5 years. On Tuesday the Tracy City Council considered ways to reduce the impact of rate increases, which were expected to nearly double by 2026 under proposals that council considered in a November workshop on garbage pickup rates.
The council agreed on a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Eleassia Davis dissenting, on a resolution that would set a schedule for rate increases over the next five years. It includes options to reduce the impact on customers’ monthly bills by eliminating proposals to pick up recycling containers every week instead of every other week, which is the current practice. The council also reconsidered a proposal to offer two yearly collections of bulky items, leaving that as one collection per-year.
The council had considered eliminating the city’s leaf pickup program. Had the council agreed to that it would require residents to put leaves into their yard-waste containers, but the council agreed that the city should continue to pick up leaves from the streets during the fall.
The steep increase looms in part because the city hasn’t raised solid waste collection rates since 2012. The rate changes are also driven by a state law, Senate Bill 1383, signed by then-Governor Jerry Brown in 2016, which aimed to reduce the amount of organic material going to landfills by 75% by 2025, requiring cities and their solid waste contractors to rethink how they collect and process waste for disposal and recycling.
One of the biggest changes will require people to put food waste into the same container as leaves and yard clippings, and then have local jurisdictions collect those containers on a weekly basis – Tracy Delta Disposal Service Inc., the city’s solid waste contractor, now collects those containers every other week -- and direct that material to composting operations.
The increased cost of operations to waste hauling operations like Tracy Delta Disposal meant that Tracy’s rates were set to increase by more than 20% the first year, with slightly smaller increases over the next 2 years, and then to an increase of about 7% in 2024-25 and 2025-26. It would have been a cumulative increase of 87% to 93% over five years, depending on the size of the garbage container used.
With the latest proposal endorsed by the council the monthly cost of waste pickup would go from $36.50 today to $63.70 in 2025-26 for customers who use a 60-gallon garbage container, an increase of about 75% over 5 years. Service for residents with a 90-gallon garbage container would go from $43.29 to $74.19, or about 71%.
Discussion from the public and the council focused on ways to reduce the burden on residents, especially those who can least afford the increases.
“I am concerned about our seniors on fixed incomes in a trying time right now. Everything is going up,” said local resident Dotty Nygard, adding that Delta Disposal should be able to recover costs through the sale of compost, and will see reduced costs with reduced trips to the landfill. “Have we thought of utilizing the cost savings and compost revenues to offset some of this increase, to be more balanced?”
The council also considered using smaller containers, 35 gallons, though that option, while practical for people who dispose of less garbage per-week, would mean that cost reductions are less likely for everyone else using the larger containers.
Councilman Dan Arriola said the city should be mindful of residents who cannot afford big rate increases.
“If we’re going to be increasing rates by this much it is so important that we provide the public with the information they need to apply to the low income and the senior fixed income programs, so that it doesn’t hurt those who are most vulnerable to these increases,” Arriola said.
Davis said that she couldn’t support such large increases over a relatively short time.
“I don’t have a problem with increasing rates but I do have a problem with the way this was rolled out, and the fact that it took 10 years of not acting, making policy decisions that would have done this incrementally at much smaller rates,” she said. “That’s placing an undue burden on our citizens, and I don’t think anyone sitting here wants to intentionally do that, but that’s the hand we’ve been dealt.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
