The latest piece of the Ellis project gained Tracy City Council approval on Tuesday, clearing the way for another 480 homes to be built at the south end of town.
On a 3-1-1 vote, with Councilman Mateo Bedolla dissenting and Councilwoman Eleassia Davis abstaining, the council approved the tentative subdivision map for the Surland Companies’ Avenues project between Valpico Road and the rest of the Ellis project.
The Avenues subdivision, 95.83 acres, was added to the 321-acre Ellis in April 2021 shortly after the Avenues was annexed to the city. Previous subdivision maps approved by the city in 2014, 2017 and 2019 allow for 966 homes to be built in Ellis.
The approval was contentious last year because the addition gains the same development priority status as the rest of Ellis, though interim Development Services Director Bill Dean assured the council on Tuesday that approval of the Avenues map doesn’t change the number of residential growth allotments that Ellis would get in any given year.
Topics discussed during the 2-hour hearing included the naming of a 4.39-acre park, identified as Central Park on the map. Members of the audience told the council that the park should be subject to a process where the public has input on the park’s name.
Discussion was also focused on the city infrastructure improvements that Ellis and the Avenues project would pay for.
Chris Long of the Surland Companies said that impact fees from the project would support a new school within Ellis as well as a new South San Joaqiuin County Fire Authority station on Valpico Road.
“We believe it is in the public interest to approve this map tonight. Otherwise the timing of starting the new fire station and the new school site would be delayed by a year or two,” Long told the council.
Surland CEO Les Serpa added that a new $10 million storm drain basin on Valpico Road would enable the developer to reclaim a site within Ellis where a temporary basin is located, making that property available for a new K-8 school for Jefferson School District.
Serpa told the council that the developer is also putting money up-front for wastewater treatment plant upgrades, nearly $5 million, and the fire station, $2.9 million. Fees that Ellis pays as the developer takes out building permits will support about $5.4 million worth of off-site road improvements, including traffic signals on Valpico Road at Lammers Road and at Tracy Bouelvard.
Also in the works in a Tracy Police Department substation, which the city’s Public Safety Master Plan proposes as an 8,000-square-foot facility near Ellis and Tracy Hills and likely to be located within the Ellis development.
The council approved the map 3-1-1, with Bedolla stating that he did not believe the proposed traffic improvements went far enough, and Davis recusing herself from the conversation because she owns property in the area.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
