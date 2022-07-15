Plans for a new medical clinic on Ninth Street cleared the Tracy City Council last week after the clinic owner and the city reached agreement on improvements to city utility lines.
Building owner Gurpreet Dhaliwal needed to rezone the property from “medium-density residential” to “central business district” in order to make the 2,488-square-foot building on the northwest corner of Ninth and A streets consistent with the city’s General Plan. The General Plan designates that entire block as part of the city’s downtown business district.
The council approved the rezoning on a unanimous vote at its July 5 meeting.
Dhaliwal had to agree to the city’s conditions of approval, which will have him paying for upgrades to utility lines consistent with a commercial development. Though the building had been used for many years as a San Joaquin County Public Health clinic it became a legal non-conforming use as the city’s General Plan changed and required the upgrade.
Dhaliwal plans to open his practice, Seva Pain Institute, at the corner of Ninth and A, and the 2,488-square-foot building will include a 317-square-foot expansion on the Ninth Street frontage, providing enough space inside to accommodate four exam rooms and two procedure rooms, plus other rooms required for the practice.
It’s an expansion of the medical practice that Dhaliwal has at 1530 Bessie Ave. for the past three years. He specializes in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids, and a description of his practice on his website notes that he strives to avoid surgery for his patients through use of regenerative therapies, such as platelet-rich plasma and stem cell therapy, among other methods.
The city’s planning commission endorsed the project, and the city’s planning and engineering staff agreed that the city could waive some of the conditions of approval, such as rebuilding curb ramps, restriping street parking spaces and creating a crosswalk across A Street.
One condition that the city’s planners and engineers would not waive was the requirement for a 6-inch lateral sewer line between the building and the city’s main sewer line underneath Ninth Street. That’s the size needed for a commercial building. The existing line is 4 inches.
It will require him to hire someone to dig down 10 feet underneath Ninth Street to replace the lateral. Though he agreed to the condition, Dhaliwal told the council that the project is unnecessary as he expects his practice would have less need for sewer service than medical uses previously in the building.
“I run the risk of damaging city infrastructure and it’s my responsibility,” he told the council. “If this was absolutely something that was necessary it’s fair to put that burden on me, but you’re asking me to do something that has no benefit to my business. No benefit to anything, really.”
The city council drew the discussion out for more than an hour in search of a compromise, but City Manager Michael Rogers replied that the changes are required not just for Dhaliwal’s practice, but for any commercial operation that could occupy the building in the future.
“Fifty years from now a commercial business could come in that does require the larger pipe,” he told the council. “This is the only time we would have to make sure that all of those non-conformities are brought into conformance, because this is an engineering standard that we do have.”
Dhaliwal said that he could continue with the project with little delay even with the requirement for the larger sewer lateral, and the work could take place along with the addition to the Ninth Street frontage.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
