The Tracy City Council has agreed on a set of rules that will allow cannabis dispensaries to open in town.
On a pair of votes Tuesday the council agreed to extend the deadline for the four cannabis businesses that gained their permits to operate in town in June 2021, and also establish updated language defining the number of retail storefront dispensaries that will be allowed, as well as the process for gaining permits.
After the city approved the first four cannabis business permits 2 years ago, several others who had proposed businesses, including retails shops and other types of non-retail businesses, protested, prompting the council to open the process up to a wider group of applicants. That resulted in 13 more businesses getting permits, including seven storefront retailers, in March 2022.
Since then nine businesses have applied for conditional use permits. One was denied and one is a delivery-only business. The rest are proposed retail storefronts.
Of the original four that were due to expire next week, Megan’s Organic Market on 10th Street was the one that was denied a CUP. Doctor’s Choice on Grant Line Road was approved for a CUP last April and is going back to the Tracy Planning Commission next week to renew that permit. Community Veterans of Tracy LLC on 11th Street also has an approved CUP, and Inside the Culture Triangle Inc. on 10th Street still seeks its CUP, which is due to be reviewed by the Planning Commission next week.
Also holding approved conditional use permits are Jiva Tracy LLC at the corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue, Tracy Cannabis Collective at 10th and E streets, Altamont Wellness at 11th Street and Parker Avenue, Responsible and Compliant Retail on Pavilion Parkway, and Garden of Eden Tracy on Grant Line Road. Higher Elevation, which is delivery only has also been approved for a Sixth Street site.
Their permits expire in March 2024.
The council considered four rule changes on Tuesday, which ended up being subject to separate action and votes.
A proposal to change the definition of an owner from someone with a 5% interest in the company, the original city standard, to 20%, the state standard, was not voted on, which means that more people with ownership stakes in a company would have to undergo background checks.
The council unanimously approved two more changes, including new, clarified language defining the number of retail storefronts allowed -- one for every 10,000 residents – as well as rules for renewal of licenses.
The council split on a proposed rule change that would “toll,” or extend the permits for the original four permit holders. Councilmen Mateo Bedolla and Dan Evans opposed the extension, stating that the 11 retailers that now hold the city permits is too many. Mayor Nancy Young, Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and Councilman Dan Arriola approved the extension.
Most of the items on the Wednesday, May 24 Planning Commission agenda are cannabis related. In addition to Inside the Culture Triangle and Doctor’s Choice, the commission will consider a conditional use permit for Authentic Tracy LLC’s proposed retail dispensary at 775 W. Clover Road, and Manzanita of Tracy LLC’s proposed retail dispensary at 22 E. 10th St.
The planning commission agenda also includes a non-cannabis-related item, considering approval of two repurposed shipping containers and a mobile food trailer to serve as an outdoor eatery at 22 E. Ninth St. Candido and Gabriela Machuca are the applicants, and had previously established Machuca’s Kitchen on the site with their catering truck.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
