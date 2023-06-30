Tracy’s utility rates are set to go up again at the start of August. A little more than a year after approving a solid waste collection rate increase the Tracy City Council approved a similar increase for wastewater collection bills.
Just as garbage collection rates will nearly double by 2026, the council on June 20 approved an increase in wastewater collection rates that will cause those rates to increase by 45% for fiscal 2023-24, and double by 2028.
For most residents that means a monthly wastewater bill of $34 will go up to $48.05 starting in August, and by 2028 that bill will be $68.44.
The council approved the increase on a unanimous vote.
Much of the public comment on the matter was similar to concerns about garbage collection rates, and came from people who pointed out that a senior citizen living alone with minimal impact on the city’s wastewater treatment system will pay the same amount each month as a large family that uses much more water.
The city does have a low-income rate assistance program, which provides a $26.05 discount to some residents. About 5,100 homes take advantage of this discount, which became more widely used in the past year after the city, working with PG&E, established an auto-enroll system for residents who qualify.
The wastewater rates are the sole source of the budget for the city’s wastewater operations, which cost $6.8 million in 2022, with wastewater plant maintenance costing $2.5 million, all part of the Operations and Utilities Department’s $80.9 million budget. By 2026 wastewater plant operations are expected to cost $7.8 million, with $3.5 million to pay for plant maintenance, and the Operations and Utilities Department’s total budget is expected to be $92.5 million.
The city is also planning to complete a $31 million expansion of the wastewater treatment plant, with $21 million already spent and $10 million to be spend in fiscal 2023-24, with that money coming from development impact fees.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
