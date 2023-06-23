The Tracy City Council found itself at another impasse this week on the long-proposed Ellis Aquatics Center, this time with the council unable to agree on the terms under which it should accept from the Ellis developer 16 acres of land on which to build the center.
The 3-2 split on the council – with Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and councilmen Mateo Bedolla and Dan Evans in the majority and Mayor Nancy Young and Councilman Dan Arriola in the minority – ended up as a 2-2 split, with Davis ineligible to vote on matters related to the Ellis development because she owns property within the development.
Bedolla and Evans voted to take action on acquiring the 16 acres, even though a representative of Surland Communities LLC has told the city that the developer doesn’t believe the land could be transferred under present circumstances. Young and Arriola voted to work with the developer to resolve those issues first, which would result in yet another delay on the project.
It was just one episode in a 7½-hour council meeting that continued until 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. The council started Tuesday’s regular meeting an hour late, having spent 3 hours in closed session where one of the topics was the lawsuit, Mary Mitracos vs. City of Tracy and Surland Communities, LLC, which required the city to rescind part of the development agreement that it has with Surland.
Though a local judge and state appeals court have issued rulings on the case, the matter is still with the court as the city and developer try to figure out what obligations each of them has in order to comply with the rulings.
That development agreement from 2013 assured Surland that it would have enough building permits to complete the Ellis project. In return Surland would provide the 16 acres for the aquatics center plus $10 million to design and build the center. Surland has built most of the houses in Ellis, but has provided only $2 million toward design of the aquatics center.
An amendment to that agreement in 2018, referred to in city documents as the “second amendment,” would have provided Surland with 2,250 residential growth allotments (RGAs). The Mitracos lawsuit, filed by former Councilwoman Mary Mitracos and local attorney Mark Connolly, contended, and a judge agreed in February 2020, that provision of RGAs in excess of what could be built within the Ellis development would be in violation of the Government Code. Ellis has all of its planning maps approved, and they account for 965 homes. The California Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District, upheld the local judge’s decision in May of last year.
As of late March the city and Surland are still in disagreement over whether the “irrevocable offer of dedication” (IOD) of the 16 acres would still be valid under the 2013 agreement, which remains in effect. Surland attorney Steve Herum notified the city’s attorney, Kevin Siegel, that the IOD was part of the second amendment, which was ruled invalid, and that the city is committing “civil fraud,” by insisting that Surland is still obligated to turn that land over to the city.
The two parties are scheduled to meet again with San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge George Abdallah on July 12 for a status hearing on the case.
Tuesday’s item before the council was to accept the 16 acres of land at Corral Hollow Road and Summit Drive. In his written report to the council, Parks Planning & Development Manager Richard Joaquin noted that the irrevocable offer of dedication was filed with the San Joaquin County Recorder’s office on Jan. 28, 2021, and “the City may assume legal title to the dedicated acres only upon formal acceptance of the IOD by the City Council.”
Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald recommended on Tuesday that the council take action to accept the IOD.
MacDonald added that if the council won’t accept the dedication of land, it has the option of directing city staff to find another site, such as Legacy Fields or other city-owned property.
“It’s not our preferred method because if we have to look for other site locations we have to go through all of the engineering, all of the off-site analysis, and more importantly we have to go through all of the CEQA and environmental analysis, and that typically takes us at least 6 months to go through that process, and that’s if we find another site.”
Mayor Pro Tem Davis, though she’s not allowed to vote on matters concerning Ellis, suggested at the end of the March 7 council meeting that the council should direct city staff to seek out alternative sites on city property for an aquatics center, with Evans saying he would support that.
By the time the council was ready to hear public comment, Tuesday’s meeting had extended into Wednesday morning, and the time was 12:25 a.m. About two dozen people had waited in council chambers or were waiting online to comment on the matter.
Herum was among them. Though the IOD still looms as a legal issue, he told the council that Surland is willing to compromise if the council would accept each point of a four-point plan including:
• Delivery of the remaining $8 million Surland committed to in the development agreement;
• Surland would waive any concerns it has with the IOD, or negotiate a new IOD;
• The city and Surland prepare a new fair-share infrastructure agreement; and
• Surland would provide completed designs and plans.
In order to confirm those aspects of the compromise the matter before the council on Tuesday would have to be continued to September, Herum told the council, so Surland and city staff could work out the details.
Both Bedolla and Evans said they wanted to move forward with the IOD regardless of Surland’s proposed compromise.
“I will say just to be transparent, In 2018 when there was an amendment to the agreement it did become developer-driven,” Bedolla said, adding that the Mitracos lawsuit and ruling changed that. “What was thrown out was that the developer could no longer lead and build the project.”
Evans recalled seeing Surland break ground for the center in 2018 and has seen nothing but delays since then while the developer continues to build houses in the development.
“The bottom line is Surland doesn’t want to give us this money. They don’t want to give us this land. Think of how many million-dollar homes they can build on 16 acres, and Ellis residents, that’s at the expense of your kids,” Evans said.
“Either way, I want to build this thing. I really want to build it in Ellis, but if this developer isn’t going to let us build in Ellis that’s on them, but this community deserves this aquatics center. Ellis residents deserve this aquatics center, but I don’t believe Surland is going to get us there. Prove me wrong.”
Young and Arriola said they were willing to take the time to consider Herum’s offer as a way to bring the litigation on the matter to a conclusion.
“The largest reason why this has gone on so long is because of litigation, and so ultimately I’d like to come to a resolution that limits the possibility for litigation,” Arriola said. “If there is additional litigation it’s going to add time, it’s going to add money.”
Young said that she’s ready to start work on the aquatics center, citing Measure V, the sales tax increment approved by voters in 2016 for park amenities, as her motivation.
“I wholeheartedly, 100%, want to complete the aquatics center ASAP. I think it was supposed to be completed, on record, at least by 2024,” Young said. “I was there for the groundbreaking in 2018. I want to see that happen, but how it happens is very, very important. So I would like to accept it, but if it’s anything that’s going to delay and cause further litigation, I want to make sure we’re negotiating and getting to a right solution, and I think we have an opportunity to do that.”
When it came time to vote Bedolla made a motion to go with the staff recommendation and accept the IOD, with Evans seconding the motion and both voting in favor. Young and Arriola opposed the motion.
