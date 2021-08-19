The Tracy City Council has yet to decide how to proceed on the Westside Specific Plan, the updated version of the Tracy Gateway project in the area southwest of 11th Street and Lammers Road.
Tuesday’s nearly four-hour discussion left the council deadlocked on whether it should insist on particular land-use policies to govern the 538-acre area, with consideration of public comment regarding a desire for higher-paying jobs than the logistics industry in town provides. The council also considered the staff and consultant recommendation that it decide only if 120 acres that make up the northwest portion of the area, referred to as the “panhandle,” should be planned as a business park or as medium- to high-density residential development.
The draft plan created by Kimley Horn and Associates includes 35 acres for a Sutter Health campus, including a new hospital that would replace Sutter Tracy Community Hospital within the next 10 or so years. Surrounding acreage could also be devoted to health-care related development.
Another 155 acres could be devoted to commercial development and 187 acres would be for medium- to high-density development.
After reviewing public comment on the matter, including survey results presented by Kimley Horn Senior Planner Bill Wiseman and remarks from people at Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Mateo Bedolla said the Westside planning area should be devoted “only to a hospital and associated health care and education uses, office space and more land for restaurants, shops and public or private recreation, and have the city’s economic development division work with the owners for potential end users.”
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis agreed with Bedolla, but Mayor Nancy Young and Councilman Dan Arriola voted to stick with the staff and consultant recommendations for land use in the area, with the “panhandle” area devoted to industrial development rather than residential development. Arriola added that any industrial development should not include warehouses.
Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas recused herself from the discussion and vote, noting that her development business has a client with an interest in the Westside Specific Plan area.
Prior to the council discussion Wiseman reviewed public input on the plan, including a survey on several aspects of the planning process.
“The overall period of time where the public had the opportunity to engage was about a month, and the feedback was exceptionally strong. It’s one of the strongest that I’ve actually seen in doing community engagement processes,” he told the council.
He noted that the website where people could interact with and comment on planning maps received about 5,000 visits, including multiple visits from about 1,300 individuals. He also shared comments from a July 22 public workshop, attended by 24 people at Tracy City Hall, with another 37 people joining the discussion online via Zoom.
He added that an online survey gained 421 responses. Those responses showed about half of the participants preferring a business park concept for the panhandle area, compared to 19 percent favoring residential and 31 percent wanting some other type of development. Respondents generally did not favor any kind of residential development for that area.
There was strong support for “main street” retail and public gathering spaces. A hospital and associated medical uses gained strong support as well. Nearly 60% of respondents were opposed to “large-format distribution facilities.”
Many of those sentiments were expressed during the public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, while several representatives of labor groups called in to express support for the industrial development option, continued business development, and the job creation that goes along with it.
Mayor Nancy Young cautioned the rest of the council from simply rejecting industrial development with no thought of the types of companies that could be turned away, citing the International Park of Commerce on the west side of town as a featured aspect of the city’s economic development efforts.
“It’s a real big selling point for the city of Tracy, so we want to make sure we’re not contradicting what we’re saying,” Young said. “As far as warehouses go and distribution, I want to know what does that define? Does that define as e-commerce buildings? If you’re defining, for instance Amazon, we’re excited. ‘Woo! We got Amazon.’ OK, we don’t want any more Amazons here. Is that what we’re saying?”
“Tesla could be manufacturing but it could be a warehouse still,” she added. “It could be Medline that’s distribution clearly, but at the same time these are multi-faceted companies that not only have distribution, but they have office. They have high-tech. They have robotics. They have a number of things that actually go into these.”
Arriola said that in addition to traffic impacts and need for upgraded roadways, the discussion comes back to attraction of high-paying jobs.
“I’ve heard the community loud and clear that we don’t want warehouses there, but we also want high-paying jobs. The way that it works is, for those high-paying jobs they are zoned industrial. We just have to define it correctly, so that it is not just warehouses. So, what I would be interested in is pursuing industrial but non-warehouse,” Arriola said.
“We just need to be clear with the community in our understanding of industrial zoning, so it can be advanced manufacturing and e-commerce, all those types of things. That’s fine. I just want to make sure that we’re putting our best foot forward and preparing the foundation so that we have those higher jobs.”
Tracy Senior Planner Alan Bell told the council that the job of city staff and the consultant is to craft a plan that follows council direction and also acknowledges the public’s input.
“The community input invited people to comment on any parts of the plan, but the focus of the specific questions were on the panhandle,” Bell said. “Right now, you’re in the middle of the hard, hard part deciding some of the backbone elements of the specific plan. However, you conclude this, two minutes or 20 minutes from now, we’re going to come back to you with a set of proposed land uses and standards the best we can to address what you conclude here.”
Wiseman added that if the council were to put too many restrictions on how the land could be developed, the current landowners may lose interest in moving forward. He said that Bedolla’s recommendation would be too restrictive.
“If you pass this, the entire project is going to die. I’m going to tell you that right now. There is no way that the property owners are going to go on,” he said. He added that the plan as proposed would take 20 to 30 years under future city councils to complete, so too many restrictions up front would effectively rule out certain options. “There needs to be some perspective of what the property owners bring to this.”
City Attorney Leticia Ramirez told the council that all that was being requested was a decision on whether the panhandle area would be industrial or residential, and further details on particular land use policies could be deferred until a future meeting.
The council then voted on the competing motions and ended up with a 2-2 split on both of them. The council then agreed, without taking a formal vote, on Young’s suggestion to table the matter and bring it back for consideration at a future meeting.
