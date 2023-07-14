A new set of repurposed shipping containers will soon be on its way to Tracy to replace eight containers that turned out to be defective.
Following a recommendation of the Homelessness Advisory Committee, made up of Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and Councilman Mateo Bedolla, the council on July 5 unanimously approved a resolution that authorizes a $682,440 payment to Linked Equipment of Phoenix, Ariz., to acquire eight repurposed shipping containers.
They will make up the 38-bed Phase 4 of the city’s Temporary Emergency Housing Project on Arbor Avenue, an addition to the existing 48-bed Phase 3 that includes five modular buildings, which opened in November 2022.
The city has a previous contract with Linked Equipment, having authorized purchase of 10 repurposed containers for $530,000 as part of Phase 2. That contract provides buildings for restrooms, showers, laundry, storage and a mechanical unit for water heaters and electrical equipment.
Phase 2, the central part of the project, also includes the 6,300 high-tension membrane Sprung structure. The Council approved purchase of those containers, the Sprung structure and a pre-manufactured kitchen building in December 2021. Phase 1 covers preparation of the site at 370 Arbor Ave.
The purchase of the eight repurposed containers from Linked Equipment put the city back where it was in December when a series of containers arrived from Custom Containers 915 of El Paso, Texas. By January when heavy rains hit the San Joaquin Valley the city found that those containers leaked.
What followed was a back and forth between city staff and Custom Containers 915, with the vendor making some repairs but not to the satisfaction of the city. City Director of Mobility and Housing Adriana Casteneda told the council that by the end of spring the city had lost confidence that the company would fix the problem.
“On June 13, 2023, CC915 verbally notified staff that they would not cure the deficiencies for the eight purchased custom containers from CC915,” Casteneda said.
The next step will be for the city to hire a project manager for installation of the new containers, which will go on the same concrete pads that the CC915 containers sit. Assistant City Manager Karin Schnaider said that city staff and Linked Equipment will have to create a contract for the job of getting the containers ready for occupancy, with the Homelessness Advisory Committee to review a potential contract at its Aug. 17 meeting.
The city will also have to figure out what to do with eight shipping containers that ended up costing $590,000 but can’t be used for their intended purpose.
“We’re going to be seeking, though the attorney’s office, ways to recover that loss. We’re not giving up, but at this time we have to recognize it as a loss,” Schnaider said.
In other action last week the council:
• Awarded a $1.4 million construction contract to Arnaudo Construction of Tracy to build a sewer lift station at the Arbor Avenue site, which is next door to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
• Awarded two construction contracts, $373,745 and $208,660, to DV Electric Company of San Jose to install the main power supplies for separate parts of the Arbor Avenue site.
• Rescinded a resolution from August 2022 that authorized the city manager to take immediate and emergency actions in regard to homelessness matters. It was that authorization that allowed former City Manager Michael Rogers to acquire the five modular units that opened back in November, but also resulted in the purchase of the CC915 containers.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
