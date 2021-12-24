A proposal to raise garbage collection rates in Tracy stalled after the Tracy City Council rejected a staff and consultant recommendation that would have rates nearly double over the next 5 years.
The council could not agree on any alternatives, meaning the matter will have to go back for staff review and changes and the come back for a future public hearing and council action.
The city is looking at its first rate increase since 2012. It would have the current collection rate, $43.20 per-month for pickup of a 90-gallon container, plus bi-weekly pickup of recycling and yard waste containers, increase to $52.57. It’s an increase of more than 21% just in the first year, with similar increases expected over the next 2 years and smaller per-year increases after that. By the 2025-26 fiscal year the typical residential bill for a household with a 90-gallon container would be $80.89 per-month, an increase of about 87% from today’s bills.
The increased cost is the result of state legislation, Senate Bill 1383, passed in 2016, that aims to divert organic waste away from landfills in order to reduce the production of methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
A study by consultant HF&H Consultants LLC of Walnut Creek spelled out how compliance with the bill will require the companies that handle Tracy’s waste, Tracy Delta Disposal Service Inc. and Tracy Material Recovery and Solid Waste Transfer, to change the way they handle refuse from local homes and businesses.
For example, residential customers would have an organic waste container, similar to the yard-waster containers used today, but instead of just green waste like yard clippings and leaves it would be used to collect all organic waste, including food scraps like fruit, vegetables, eggshells, meat and bones.
The contractors would also collect all three curbside containers every week, instead of the bi-weekly schedule the city has now for recycling and yard waste.
The reports, public hearing and council discussion went for nearly 5 hours, concluding well after 1 a.m. Over the course of the discussion the council addressed how the new expenses the city’s contractors would incur will affect the enterprise fund for solid waste. The fund would reflect expenditures of more than $25.5 million for fiscal 2021-22, about $4.9 million more than the revenue that the fund would collect from residential and commercial ratepayers and other sources before any rate increases.
There were also questions about why the city is proposing to increase rates by nearly 90% over the next 5 years, considering that rates have remained unchanged for nearly 10 years, even though the new state mandates for organic waste diversion were known nearly 6 years ago.
“We do need some sort of increase,” Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas said. “We’re already 30% in the red. However, I believe that there are a lot of opportunities here to do better going forward. We can’t wait 9, 10 years and then have a 90% increase. That’s not realistic.
“I’m willing to look for a solution. That’s not what was presented today. I’m not able to support what has been asked of us. I am willing to think about another solution that is more affordable and more in touch with the community’s financial strings.”
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis recommended taking a year to figure out how to implement the increase without making it a sudden burden on residents.
“We can’t get around the state mandates, but what we can do is be better-prepared,” she said.
“Eventually we are going to have to raise rates, but I do feel those rate increases should be incremental. The fact that we as a body didn’t do that 10 years ago, 7 years ago, 5 years ago, that’s not your fault. That’s a failure of government.”
Councilman Dan Arriola added that today’s economic environment would make it especially tough on residents if the council were to implement the suggested rate increases.
“Families are struggling, and for us to try to enhance that struggle I think is clearly immoral on our part,” he said. “We will need to increase rates, because that’s the financially prudent and responsible thing to do, but not to 90%, especially not during a pandemic and not when people are struggling as much as they are right now.”
The council did offer a couple of alternative approaches. Mayor Nancy Young suggested approving the recommended rate increases for the next 2 years, and then take that time to evaluate the new collection system, such as the size of containers offered to residents – with some during the public hearing telling the council that they wouldn’t need weekly pick up of even the 60-gallon container, and much smaller containers still wouldn’t require weekly pickup.
Young’s motion failed on a 2-3 vote, with Young and Vargas in favor and Arriola, Davis and Councilman Mateo Bedolla opposed. Bedolla also proposed an across-the-board percentage decrease of the proposed rates, but didn’t get enough support to bring his suggestion to a vote.
City Manager Michael Rogers, in his first full council meeting as city manager, agreed that city staff would have to assess the services that the city needs and that customers want and bring the matter back to the council.
“We will come back to try to get us to where we need to be at, but the longer we don’t make a decision on something as important as this the bigger bump it’s going to take,” he said. “You don’t have to go all the way to the top. If that is the case this staff is going to go back and we’re going to take everything we’ve heard today and provide different options to get us to a point we are very comfortable with.”
