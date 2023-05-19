Tuesday’s Tracy City Council meeting erupted into arguments and accusations as a divided council tried to determine whether or not it would discuss proposed changes to the council’s Code of Conduct.
The Code of Conduct, a document that outlines roles and responsibilities of council members and senior city staff, was due for a discussion on Tuesday, with a series of proposed changes outlined in the document.
The dispute arose when City Manager Michael Rogers, just back from a 3-month medical leave, told the council that he had three items that he wanted to pull from the agenda, including two on the consent calendar, which is where several items are voted on at one time. The Code of Conduct was to be the last item for council consideration at Tuesday’s meeting, and Rogers proposed that it be rescheduled for discussion at the council’s June 6 meeting.
It was Rogers’ first council meeting since Feb. 7. Since then he has been on medical leave for knee replacement surgery.
The council’s Code of Conduct is the outcome of a 2019 San Joaquin County Grand Jury Report, which highlighted divisions on the city council during 2017 and 2018 and recommended that the council adopt, among other things, “an ethics policy to guide the conduct of city council members and key leadership staff.”
The council adopted the Code of Conduct in October 2019 and it has been amended three times since, most recently in October 2021. The latest revision shows proposed changes, and it shows changes that have been proposed and then rescinded.
Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis asked why Tuesday’s scheduled discussion of the matter would be postponed, and objected to the matter being rescheduled.
Rogers replied that he felt there were parts of the revised document that still needed attention before it would be ready for council review.
“We did have some issues when we were reviewing, when I was reviewing with the assistant city manager. There were some errors that we caught and some things that could be added.” Rogers said. “I don’t like to talk about things when I don’t feel that they’re absolutely right,” he told the council.
Mayor Nancy Young supported Rogers.
“The City Manager has the authority, currently he has the authority to pull any item for any reason,” she said, but she immediately ran into opposition from other council members.
Councilmen Mateo Bedolla and Dan Evans also opposed pulling the item from the agenda, and from there the discussion got even more heated, with council members interrupting and talking over each other.
Young insisted that City Attorney Bijal Patel find verification in Rosenberg’s Rules of Order or the Tracy Municipal Code confirming that the city manager has the authority to pull an item from the agenda. Patel replied that it would require a vote from the council to reschedule the item.
Patel explained that while there is nothing in the municipal code that defines the city manager’s responsibilities in these matters, there is a provision in the existing Council Meeting Protocols and Rules of Procedure stating that the city manager “sets the council agenda and once published, may withdraw any item(s), unless the item has been placed on the agenda by the city council.”
Patel added that the exception applies in this case, and that some items are on the agenda at the city manager’s direction, and others are there on the council’s direction.
“The standard rule or interpretation would be items within the city manager’s purview, and what I am pointing out as your city attorney is to say that the council’s Code of Conduct and meeting protocols are not within the purview of the city manager,” Patel said. “That is within the purview of the city council, so it is your decision and your vote as to whether or not you’re going to pull this item.”
Young said she agreed with Rogers’ request to postpone the discussion to give him more time to understand the details of proposed changes, and Councilman Dan Arriola noted that there is a provision in the Council Meeting Protocols and Rules of Procedure that does give the city manager flexibility in scheduling items if there has been no previous council discussion on specific timelines to consider an item.
“If anyone had taken the time to read through any portion of this you can see that our city manager’s position is greatly affected. Not only is his position greatly affected, so is the mayor’s,” Young added. She then directed her comments at Patel.
“If you take the time to read this it changes our city manager-city council form of government to a city attorney form of government that you can’t question,” Young said, adding that it would affect the mayor’s authority to run city council meetings.
Patel pushed back, and told the council that existing policies clearly state that it was up to council members to decide what should be on the agenda, or what should be postponed to later dates.
“I came here to help you organize and run a smooth system, and I am tired of being bullied and actually attacked,” Patel said. “My professional integrity is constantly being attacked, whether it’s me supporting certain things or not supporting certain things. I am here to serve at your pleasure, to serve in all of my capacity as an officer of the court and under the California Bar ethical rules.”
“It is at your pleasure whether or not you want to hear this item, but please do not attack my integrity. That is absolutely unacceptable.”
Davis said that if there were any problems with the revisions in the document she had not been part of any discussions outlining those issues.
“At the end of the day we all spent a lot of time on this and so I want to hear it,” she said. “If there’s something that city manager or even you (Young) feel that needs to be addressed, I think what better place to address it that right here in front of the public so they can hear what you’re talking about and your perspective, and the perspective of everyone else too.”
Ultimately the council ended up taking no action on the matter. The discussion concluded with a vote on the consent calendar, and agreement that the rest of the agenda would be considered in the order that items were listed, though a couple agenda items still ended up being moved so that people in the audience affected by those items wouldn’t have to stay late.
By the time the Code of Conduct item came up again on the agenda it was past 11 p.m., and without further discussion the council agreed to continue the discussion to the June 6 meeting.
Council members did make additional comments on the matter at the end of the meeting, repeating much of what was said earlier. In addition, Bedolla asked if the council could hold a special meeting to reconsider the rules for removing the city manager. The city manager and city attorney are the only employees hired directly by the city council, and under the Tracy Muncipal Code, the council can only release either one by a four-fifths majority.
Bedolla said that the special meeting would be to consider changing that ordinance to allow removal of the city manager by a 3-2 majority. Davis and Evans supported the motion, with Young and Arriola opposed.
Like the Code of Conduct itself, the four-fifths majority requirement to fire the city manager is an outcome of the 2019 San Joaquin County Grand Jury Report recommendations, which specifically stated that a supermajority should be required in light of the council at the time firing the city manager at the time on a 3-2 vote. The council established the supermajority rule in August 2020.
Young also restated her criticism of Patel and the proposed changes in the Code of Conduct affecting the city attorney’s authority, and called for a closed session performance review of the city attorney.
