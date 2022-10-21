The new multi-generational recreational center planned for El Pescadero Park is now far enough into the design phase that the Tracy City Council is getting a better look at what the project could cost: about twice as much as the city expected when the center was proposed five years ago.
On Tuesday the council unanimously approved a schematic design of the recreation center and renovation of the park, along with commitment of $15.8 million toward the project, with that amount representing the expected cost of restoring the park once the present homeless encampment is moved out. Estimates now are that it could range from $64.8 million to $70.2 million, in addition to the cost of the park renovation.
In 2017, following passage of Measure V, the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2016, the city expected to put about $40 million toward a multi-generational recreation center.
Now that the city has a preliminary design and some cost estimates the council gave city staff and the design consultant for the center, LPA, Inc., of Irvine, the go-ahead to move toward the detailed design of the project.
Parks Planning and Development Manager Richard Joaquin told the council that the design should be complete by February, and that will be when the city gets a better idea of the cost. By this time next year the city hopes to put the project out to bid.
Out of three options the council reviewed on Tuesday it chose the one that is most expensive, but that will also bring the city a more versatile recreation center.
The city would get a 46,692-square-foot center, including a gymnasium with three full-size basketball courts, surrounded by an elevated running track, that could also serve as a 600-seat banquet hall. A central courtyard and a lobby with a bouldering wall would connect the gym to a section with two multi-purpose rooms and a row of lounge and activity rooms.
The building would sit just north of the Stone Pine Meadow apartments on Grant Line Road. Arash Izadi, director of sport and recreation for LPA, said that the project will include a redesign of the parking lot, adding 150 spaces to make it a 200-space lot. The redesign of El Pescadero Park would also move the dog park to the south end of the park near Tracy Interfaith Ministries, and the skate park to the north end along Kavanagh Avenue and adjacent to North School.
Construction could begin by the end of 2023 and be complete by spring of 2025.
The city had already budgeted $40 million for the project, with $31 million coming from Measure V sales tax revenue and $9 million coming from state grants and local developer fees. The city is now looking at committing another $9 million in Measure V money and another $9 million in developer fees. In order to meet the new cost estimates the city will have to look for bond funding and additional grants.
The cost of the park renovation is expected to cost between $15 million and $17 million, and the city expects to get about $1.2 million in state Transportation Development Act money, representing the cost of a driveway leading from the parking lot at the south end of the park to the north end at Kavanagh Avenue. The $15.8 million the council approved Tuesday would make up the balance of the park renovation cost.
Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald told the council that once complete the recreation center will be a new type of amenity for the city.
“What the three-court option provides us is a lot more flexibility in programming multi-generational activities,” he said, noting that the gym space could be partitioned for different types of activities as the same time.
As an example, MacDonald told the council that the city currently rents gym space from local school districts for city’s youth basketball program, so the center would give the city more control over when and where its programs are offered.
“This could be volleyball. This could be pickleball. This could be any new sport or program indoors,” he said, stressing athletic programs would be geared toward all ages. “We fully expect our active seniors to be using this facility.”
While it wouldn’t be a money-maker for the city, MacDonald told the council that the city can recover some costs by renting facilities, including the gym for local teams and tournaments or for larger gatherings. MacDonald noted that the multi-purpose rooms in the other building are actually one room, about the size of half of a basketball court, with a movable wall in the middle.
“Those are really going to be the bread and butter for our rentals, whether it be for birthday parties, for business meetings, for church services, neighborhood watch meetings, what have you.”
Joaquin said he didn’t expect the council to establish a budget at this time, but advancing the design process would give him a better understanding of what the budget could be.
All of the council members supported the preliminary design.
“Given that the community is growing I think it’s appropriate that we plan now for the anticipated growth, so I would be inclined to vote for the three-court gym, the elevated running track, simply because that’s what the community priority is,” Councilwoman Eleassia Davis said. “Of course the park improvements, I would see it as a necessary means to an end.”
Councilman Dan Arriola said he supports the three-court gym, elevated track and bouldering wall as well, and before committing to a budget he also wants to see cost estimates for renovation of El Pescadero Park, as compared with construction costs of similar new parks.
“It’s a beautiful thing that you have here, and it’s been delayed since 2017 because of costs, and it has gone to $80 million before, then we got it down to $40 million,” Mayor Nancy Young added, noting that it was just one of the projects that Measure V was intended to support during the 20-year term of the sales tax increment.
“My concerns would be that we have the money to do this, and that we’re able to move forward and actually open up as we’re promising and getting people excited about this project.”
“I always want to be conscious, financially, of what we’re promising, what we’re committing to, and making sure we’re committing to the other amenities that we committed to with Measure V before the 20-years run out.”
