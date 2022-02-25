The city of Tracy is ready to complete the first phase of Legacy Fields, and by fall of next year, begin work on a long-awaited aquatics center and a new recreation center.
During a special meeting on Tuesday regarding the uses for Measure V revenue, the city’s income from a half-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters in 2016, the Tracy City Council also added renovation of Ritter Family Ball Park on Tracy Boulevard to the list of projects that Measure V will support, and made a preliminary commitment to a new nature park next to Legacy Fields.
The latest council direction has the construction schedule for the aquatics center, which will be the centerpiece of the Ellis development at the south end of town, moving up 2 years. It will require that the city use debt financing in order to commit $55 million toward completion of the aquatics center, while also committing $31 million to the multi-generational recreational center, planned for Ceciliani Park.
The 3-hour meeting included comments from members of the public who have long advocated for an aquatics center. Council members noted that the city is in a financial position where it can devote the Measure V money to the aquatics center now.
“I thank the Tracy Tritons and all of our swimming community advocates. You have been fighting for an aquatics center for so long. Those were the people who were knocking on doors to make sure that Measure V passed,” Councilman Dan Arriola told the audience.
“I really want to make a commitment to you that I am only going to be supporting something that will maintain the current funding and timeline of the aquatics center. If we can shorten it, great, but I do not have any intention of extending that timeline.”
Mayor Nancy Young said the council must keep the commitments it made when Measure V was approved by voters in 2016.
“I want to make sure that when we’re looking at brand new things coming up, that we’re considering the things that were already talked about,” Young said, noting that the nature park, for example, came up around 2017 after Measure V had passed.
In addition to expressing approval for commitments to Legacy Fields, the aquatics center, multi-generational recreation center and Ritter Family Ball Park, she also acknowledged the public’s interest in new projects, such as a new skate and bike park and a new multi-court gymnasium.
“We wish we could do everything, but we do as much as we can to make our city a wonderful place to live, to do business and to go and have some fun on our off-time,” Young said.
The matter of Ritter Family Ball Park -- which took place as a separate discussion prior to the Measure V discussion, and then was added to the Measure V discussion -- reflects the city’s desire to create a community park serving one of the older parts of town while still preserving the playing fields that have made the park popular ever since the Ritter family donated the land to the city in 1944.
“One thing that we have seen is that this part of Tracy is neighborhood-park-poor,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald said. “What that means is, for example, if somebody lives down the street and they want to walk their dog or if they want to go take their kids to a playground, things that you would see in a neighborhood park don’t exist here.
“We feel this is a really good opportunity to add those amenities to this site, and we would recommend that if we were to redesign this.”
Council members said that the renovation, which could also include development on the northeast corner of Bessie Avenue and 23rd Street -- a vacant lot where a building once stood that housed a scout hut/teen center/museum -- has the potential to make this one of the city’s premiere parks.
“I’m there at least twice, three times a week. I love this park. I love the neighborhood, and I think it’s unfair that for decades this neighborhood has been underserved and with no voice,” Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas said.
“It has a great opportunity to just be a jewel in the center of our city,” Vargas added. “It would be great to have another community center where meeting rooms are available for our community, especially in this neighborhood.”
“When we passed Measure V it was one of the priorities and one of the things that we told the residents we going to do first, and then it because less popular, and then in completely dropped off at one point,” Vargas said.
The special meeting on Tuesday served as an update on the status of the city’s revenue from the Measure V sales tax and how it relates to projects that are already moving forward.
City Finance Director Karin Schnaider reported that revenue from Measure V is improving, with projected annual income from the sales tax increment expected to be about $13 million to $14 million, up from about $10 million each year and increasing about 5% to 6% each year. She also told the council to be mindful that projected constructions costs are also increasing by about 20% more than engineers’ estimates. That has already been the case with Legacy Fields and is a pattern that appears to be consistent among all of the of construction bids that the city is receiving, Schnaider told the council.
Parks Planning and Development Manager Richard Joaquin reported that the city advertised for bids on Legacy Fields last month and began to open those bids last week. He expects to have a recommendation for a construction contract for the council to vote on within the next month or two, with construction to begin in the spring.
Phase 1E of Legacy Fields was slated to cost about $17.1 million in the city’s Capital Improvement Program budget. Inflation and increased construction expenses have pushed that project’s expected costs up to about $21 million.
Once complete the final part of Phase 1 will include paved parking lots, slurry seal on existing paved roadways, an exit at the south end of the complex and completion of the second set of five baseball/softball diamonds.
The city still has a $65 million budget for the aquatics center, with $10 million, including $2 million already spent for impact fees, coming from Surland Development, builder of the Ellis project. The city will use debt financing to provide cash for that project. Schnaider told the council that with Legacy Fields fully funded the city will have about $26 million in Measure V money for the aquatics center by the end of this fiscal year, and the city’s full commitment, $55 million, should be in-hand by the 2023-24 fiscal year, about 2 years ahead of previous projections.
The multi-generational recreation center is expected to cost about $40 million. The city has about $21 million allocated for that project now and it is the next priority for the city’s Measure V income. Design work is expected to take place this year and the city expects the project to go out to bid by next summer.
The city also expects to spend about $8 million on the nature park. Joaquin said that full funding would not likely be available until 2030 at the earliest, but the council did commit $1 million on Tuesday to get the design and environmental review work started.
Renovation of Ritter Family Ball Park could cost about $25 million. On Tuesday the council committed $3 million toward completion of preliminary studies and designs for the renovation, which would help make the project more competitive as the city considers applying for grants to provide some of the money needed, supplementing the Measure V revenue.
