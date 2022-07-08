Potential cannabis retailers who have gained city permits to open dispensaries, but have yet to navigate through the conditional use permit process, were given an extension on their permits Tuesday.
The Tracy City Council approved an ordinance that extends cannabis business permits for 12 months for all permits issued before May. The city had issued its first group of four retail permits back on June 21, 2021, but only one of those applicants has since been able to take out a conditional use permit for a shop on Grant Line Road.
After the first group of permits was approved several other applicants came forward to challenge the city’s grading system for cannabis permits, noting that some that had been denied aren’t the retail permits that were subject to the city’s four-permit limit. On March 3 another 13 permits were issued.
Then in May it became evident that some of the original permits were set to expire before the permit-holders could pass the required background checks, including reviews by the state and federal departments of justice.
The ordinance passed on Tuesday gives those applicants another 12 months, in addition to the original year-long life of the permit, to get through the use permit process.
In addition to Doctor’s Choice, which gained its conditional use permit in April for a Grant Line Road shop, six more of those applicants have received their provisional retail cannabis licenses from the state, including four that seek to open in or near the downtown area.
