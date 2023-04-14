Editor,
The citizens of Tracy should applaud City Council Members Mateo Bedolla and Dan Evans for standing up to Surland Communities, the developers of the Ellis project (Tracy Press, April 7, 2023, Conflict over DA leads to impasse on CFD bonds).
Ellis/Surland previously agreed to pay $10 million and provide 16 acres of land for the long-promised Aquatics Center. This agreement is 10 years old. Ellis/Surland have repeatedly failed to deliver. There are always delays and excuses.
Council Members Bedolla and Evans have rightfully voted to deny any other benefits to Ellis/Surland until Ellis/Surland honors their prior agreement and pays $10 million, and turns over the 16 acres for the project.
Why should the taxpayers of Tracy bear one more cent of financial burden for the benefit of the Ellis developers, when for 10 years the Ellis developers have failed to act in good faith and deliver on their promises to the community?
Enough with the delays and excuses from Ellis/Surland. Ellis needs to pay the $10 million and turn over the land, or they should expect NOTHING from the City and the taxpayers of Tracy!
I urge all members of the Council to join Bedolla and Evans in holding the Ellis/Surland developers accountable, and ensuring they keep their word to the City and taxpayers of the community.
Todd Lieberg, Tracy
