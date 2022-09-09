The prospect of increased police presence at homeless encampments in local parks moved forward on Tuesday with the introduction of an ordinance that will give police increased ability to cite and arrest people who stay long-term in city parks.
On a unanimous vote the Tracy City Council introduced the ordinance, which will amend the Tracy Municipal Code to update certain chapters that pertain to camping and storage of personal property in parks. The ordinance is in response to the homeless encampments in city parks, with El Pescadero Park between Grant Line Road and Kavanagh Avenue the most prominent one.
Following the unanimous vote, Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington explained that a second reading and final approval of the ordinance will take place at the council’s Sept. 20 meeting and the ordinance takes effect 30 days after that. Meanwhile police can be proactive in their responses to complaints.
“There are items on it that we can enforce now,” Millington said.
Tracy Police Code Enforcement Manager Ana Contreras said the new law will address matters that previously had not been included in the municipal code as violations for which police can cite or arrest people.
“Some of the common items that we observe in our parks include, cars, car parts, bicycle parks, non-outdoor-rated furniture, extension cords, appliances, generators, propane tanks and other combustible materials,” Contreras told the council.
“It also restricts unpermitted electrical connections in parks and other public areas. In staff’s encounters in these locations we find a lot of electrical taps directly into PG&E power poles, city power poles’ light and power receptacles. We also find runs of extension cords leading to appliances and other electronics, which are powered by solar panels and generators,” she said.
“Of significant concern are the taps into transformers and switch-gear boxes, which is highly dangerous.”
Neighbors of the park continue to bring their complaints to the council, including some who stayed through Tuesday’s meeting, which extended past midnight into Wednesday morning, to hear the council discuss the ordinance.
One of the core issues on homeless encampments is the Martin vs. Boise case from 2018 when the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that cities cannot bring criminal charges against people who sleep in public spaces. Neighbors of El Pescadero Park told the council that what they see in their park goes far beyond that.
One woman who identified herself as a 34-year resident of Tracy said that shootings, stabbings, drug use, and more recently a woman exposing herself to children at North School, are just a few of the issues at the park.
“Martin vs. Boise, nowhere states that this behavior is legal for the homeless to participate in. It is our city that has allowed it,” she told the council.
Mayor Nancy Young said that in spite of delays in opening a homeless shelter at the north end of town, the ordinance is a sign that the council is addressing the issue and intends to move the encampment out of the park.
“There are plans in place. Don’t be discouraged because the shelter is delayed. There are other things that we are working on that will still come to the final conclusion of what we are trying to accomplish in being able to free the park,” Young said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
