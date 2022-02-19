Repairs planned for the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts on Central Avenue will end up costing more than twice as much as the city originally expected.
The Tracy City Council agreed on Tuesday that an additional $2.1 million will be needed to replace the roof on the 99-year-old building, and to complete restoration work on the Old Jail Building on Seventh Street.
The project was expected to cost about $1.1 million, according to the city’s Capital Improvement Program budget, but City Engineer Robert Armijo told the council on Tuesday that what started as a project to replace skylights and part of the roof is now expected to be replacement of the entire roof, plus other repair and restoration efforts around the center.
“Being that it’s an older building, when we were in the process of tearing that apart we found extensive other damage that needed repair along with the roof itself. Also, it just so happens that many other repairs came to light that were necessary, especially with the historic jail facility,” Armijo told the council.
The city had $421,000 in-hand to begin the project before the extent of repairs needed was discovered. The $2.1 million approved Tuesday as an emergency expenditure brings the total bill up to about $2.5 million. The council approved the appropriation of $2.1 million from the city’s general fund on a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas absent.
In addition to the original project, the new budget covers $830,000 for roof and skylight replacement, $500,000 for restoration of the old jail, and a $500,000 contingency fund to cover the costs of unforeseen expenses.
In this case the contingency fund is about 25% of the what the city expects the actual cost to be. Usually a contingency fund is 10% of a contract, but in this case the city is considering the potential for more unforeseen expenses than usual, such as water damage that may or may not be revealed once the old roof is removed.
Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt told the council that the project is expected to protect the building’s integrity for the long term.
“Our concern is that if we don’t do these emergency repairs in totality any repairs that we do will just be temporary and deterioration will continue on this building,” she said.
Grand Foundation board member Michael Langley reminded the council that this would be the first restoration effort on the aged building in 15 years, and is necessary to preserve a city landmark.
“I will tell you that this should be the floor, this should be the beginning of future investments in the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts,” Langley told the council.
Armijo said the timing of the repairs will depend on availability of construction materials, which is presently affected by shortages and supply chain delays. He added that scheduling of repairs will be done to minimize the effect on staff, visitors and programs at the center.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.