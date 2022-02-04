The city of Tracy plans to hire for a new management-level position that will be devoted exclusively to issues surrounding homelessness and services for the unsheltered in town.
On a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the council agreed to add the homeless services manager classification to the city’s master salary schedule. Creation of that position could soon lead to creation of a new department or division within the city manager’s office.
That person would join Tracy city staff in the spring or summer as contracts for a new homeless shelter on Arbor Avenue come up for approval, and that person will likely be in place well before the shelter opens later this year.
Before the council approved the revision to the salary schedule, Mayor Nancy Young said that city has seen the growing need for a person dedicated to homeless issues.
“We have a number of issues that are wrapped up and tied up, and tangled up with homelessness, including our police officers that are part of the task force that’s going out there helping to maintain order,” Young said. “We must be proactive as a city, as a council to move forward, and we have already put as our priority, homelessness and the homeless shelter that is coming forward. This is another part of that process.”
The Arbor Avenue site where the planned shelter will go is presently undergoing further environmental review. The latest time frame, revised as of January, has work on site starting in March, with the contract for construction of the shelter expected in April. Completion, operation and occupancy are expected in the fall.
“I’m personally not happy about the movement and the delay, but I understand the reasons. I’ve asked many questions as far as the delay and hopefully the homeless shelter can open sooner than later,” Young said.
Human resources manager JoAnn Wieberg explained that the city manager’s office and human resources department saw the need for a senior staff member who could oversee homeless initiatives in town, serve as the city’s liaison with local, county and state homeless service providers and agencies, and coordinate the city’s services for homeless and unsheltered people.
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis asked for further details on the role of this position, noting that under the revised master salary schedule the starting annual salary for the position would be $112,566, with a five-step scale going up to $136,825.
“I feel like it’s an important position, but the pay is phenomenal. It’s a lot of money, and I looked through our master salary and it’s more than a lot of our police officers, including sergeants, get.”
Wieberg noted that the salary for the position is based on salaries for similar positions in other cities. Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt added that the title and salary are consistent with the responsibility the city expects that person to have.
“They will be the person who will be oversees the contract that does get ultimately approved, the operator of the temporary emergency shelter that we do plan to have open later this year,” she said.
“This is the start of a fledgling division in homelessness. We know that this is a growing need in our community, to have some dedicated resources and expertise in this particular field, dedicating their full workday to homelessness issues.”
Lichtwardt added that this division will also be responsible for writing grant applications to find additional funding for local homeless initiatives.
“Right now as it has grown we have kind of absorbed it into different positions, and this will be a lead, managerial-level position that can help to coordinate and facilitate operations for our homelessness activities overall.”
Councilman Dan Arriola noted that previous discussions on the council indicated that the city eventually would have a department devoted to homeless issues. City Manager Michael Rogers replied that this could be the likely outcome.
“These issues are becoming greater and greater, and we need to bring this in, make sure we fully start to address many of the issues. From an organizational standpoint we may get to that point of having an actual department. So this is the first step,” Rogers said.
“We want to be able to report out some successes that are coming from here. I wouldn’t want to start something and make it a department without actually developing it to get to that point.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.