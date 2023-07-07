The Tracy City Council took a step toward developing the Ellis Aquatics Center on Wednesday when Mayor Nancy Young and Councilman Dan Arriola changed their previous positions and voted in favor of acquiring the 16-acres of land long promised to the city by Surland Communities LLC, developer of the Ellis project.
The 4-0 vote came after Councilman Mateo Bedolla, supported by Councilman Dan Evans, proposed at the council’s June 27 meeting that the matter be brought up again for a vote following a 2-2 deadlock on the matter, with Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis abstaining because she owns property in the area, at the council’s June 20 meeting.
The difference on Wednesday and at the June 27 meeting was a contingent of Ellis homeowners urging the council and Surland to honor the commitment they made to build the aquatics center. City discussions about an aquatics center date back to the Tracy Tomorrow planning process of 2000 and 2005, and Surland proposed the aquatics park as the centerpiece of the Ellis development when it submitted land use plans for the project in 2007.
Now that the majority of the Ellis development’s 965 homes have been built, some of the folks who have moved in told the council that the aquatics park was a major selling point that convinced them to buy homes within the development.
One man who said he bought his home in Ellis 3 years ago told the council that he was dismayed to learn about the continued delays.
“They used it like a sales pitch, a sales tool to get people to buy homes here,” he said. “I would think if they were going to use it as a sales tool this would already be a done deal. I’d like to know who’s responsible for putting up all of these posters promising that there’s an aquatic park coming. I’m just now finding out it’s almost 20 years now and there’s nothing and you guys are still talking about it.”
Delays include litigation over the development, including a 2008 development agreement that the county court invalidated. A new agreement followed in 2013, but a 2018 amendment to that agreement led to another lawsuit, with the amendment invalidated by the court in 2020 and that decision upheld by the state appeals court last year.
The 2013 agreement still remains valid, and it includes provisions that Surland pay $10 million toward the cost of the center, and dedicate to the city the 16 acres on which to build the center. Court hearings on that case continue as the city and Surland work with a county judge to determine what responsibilities each party has to “unwind” the 2018 amendment, and comply with the 2013 agreement.
When the proposal to accept the “irrevocable offer of dedication” of the 16 acres came up on June 20, Bedolla and Evans agreed with Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald’s recommendation to accept the IOD, as defined in the 2013 agreement. The San Joaquin County Recorder’s Office also recorded on Jan. 28 that the city was authorized to accept the IOD upon action by the city council. Meanwhile Young and Arriola, citing the potential for further litigation from Surland, opposed acceptance of the IOD.
On Wednesday, after a 2-hour hearing, Evans described the strong support from the community for acceptance of the IOD, noting that he saw 102 emails in support and 16 opposed. Among the comments the council heard, 52 supported accepting the IOD and nine were opposed.
He added that the land is not a donation, but a provision in an agreement where Surland obtained priority status for developing homes in Ellis.
“Surland owes the city this land,” Evans said. “They owe the residents this land. Additionally, I heard folks say this needs more time. It’s been a long time coming. It’s time to get this done and I really hope we have the will to do it.”
“This is non-negotiable. We need this property to build this aquatics center.”
Arriola followed by stating that he wanted to avoid delays, but public sentiment had made an impression on him.
“After hearing more over the past week I am not convinced that we will ever be able to agree on a final resolution. I think people simply have different opinions,” he said, “And after the comments I heard at the last meeting and the fact that we do have a future agenda item planned after the summer break to return to reconsider the location of the aquatics park, I am very concerned that any further deadlock may sway this council to consider moving the aquatics center outside of Ellis.”
“I do believe the best pathway moving forward to ensure that there is actually an aquatics center built in Ellis will be for the city to take the land today.”
Bedolla said that he believed opposition to acceptance of the IOD was a misinformation campaign that included form letters to be sent to the council.
He added that his own reading of the community showed people responding on their own initiative and expressing overwhelming support for moving the aquatics center forward.
“That’s why I asked to bring this back. I think we’re almost there,” he said.
“I ask every individual citizen, every resident, to stay engaged. Keep the pressure on council to hold themselves accountable, including myself, and definitely all of the stakeholders in our community,” Bedolla added.
“I want this to be the catalyst for more amenities in Tracy, whether it’s more pools on the north side. I really hope this is a step forward for the council where we prove out commitment.”
Young also cited public comments and her commitment to funding the project as she indicated that she would change her vote.
“It’s important to note that 100% of the people who spoke, whether it’s email, whether it’s in person, 100% of the people want the aquatics center,” she said.
“If anybody should be really frustrated that there’s not a pool it should be Ellis people saying that this was promised to us and we need amenities here, and that’s what I personally have been fighting for. Not just saying it, but showing it by putting together a well-described flyer that was duplicated and actually got Measure V passed,” she said, referring to the half-cent sales tax to pay for recreational amenities.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
