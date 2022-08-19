A lawsuit against the city over a development agreement has reached a conclusion now that the Tracy City Council has rescinded the agreement that landed the city in court.
On a 4-0 vote the council rescinded the 2018 amendment to its 2013 development agreement with Surland Communities LLC, developer of the Ellis project at the south end of town. Councilwoman Eleassia Davis abstained from the vote because she owns property in the area.
The action is in response to a San Joaquin County Superior Court ruling on the lawsuit, Mary Mitracos vs. City of Tracy and Surland Communities LLC, from February 2020. The ruling invalidated the agreement and in May of this year the California Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District, upheld the ruling.
The city and Surland originally established the agreement to affirm that the city would promise residential growth allotments (RGAs) for Ellis, and Surland would commit $10 million and donate 16 acres of land toward the construction of a city aquatics center within the development.
A 2008 agreement would have allowed Surland to take out a total of 1,000 to 2,250 RGAs, which would give Surland an advantage in the new-home market as the city restricts RGAs to 750 per-year for the entire city. That agreement was ruled invalid because it appeared to be granting Surland more RGAs than could ever be used in the Ellis project.
Under the 2013 agreement Surland would have priority for 225 growth allotments each year, and the agreement specified that the RGAs could only be used for homes within the Ellis Specific Plan.
However, a 2018 amendment to that agreement maintained that Ellis could still get up to 2,250 RGAs, with excess allotments applicable other properties, provided the city and Surland could establish further amendments to the development agreement stating where those RGAs would go.
Mitracos, a former Tracy City Council member, and local attorney Mark Connolly filed the lawsuit in response, maintaining that it violated California Government Code sections that require development agreements to specify the properties to which those agreements apply.
The Ellis Specific Plan includes 965 homes, with all of its vesting tentative subdivision maps approved. Surland has since added The Avenues, about 480 homes, on the north side of the development the specific plan, but could not use RGAs identified in the development agreement on that addition.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.