The Tracy City Council’s selection last week of council members for various committees and regional boards turned into a 1½-hour discussion, where a 3-2 split on the council resulted in a series of motions and substitute motions and the shakeup of some boards.
In one of the most contentious decisions from the Jan. 17 meeting, the council removed Councilman Dan Arriola from the board of directors for East Bay Community Energy, 2 months after the EBCE board unanimously selected Arriola to chair that board for 2023.
Replacing him is Councilman Mateo Bedolla, who made the motion to appoint himself to that board, and gained approval with the support of Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and Councilman Dan Evans. Arriola was the dissenting vote on the 4-1 decision, and Mayor Nancy Young made it clear that she voted in favor only so that she could make a motion right afterward to try to rescind the vote.
The assignment of council members to local commissions, and multiple-agency regional boards is typically a routine matter for the council at the start of a new year.
Young, calling in remotely from the U.S. Conference of Mayors last week in Washington D.C., presented the council with her list of recommendations for these positions, and the council initially discussed whether it should vote on her entire slate or go line by line, discussing each committee and each council member’s preference.
In some cases changes were necessary because of the departure of Veronica Vargas from the council because of term limits, requiring appointment of somebody to replace her on several boards.
Contentious vote to start the discussion
Before the council could get into the discussion, Bedolla made the motion to appoint himself as the city’s representative on the EBCE board with Arriola as the alternate. His motion would also make him the city’s representative on the Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, which is planning the Valley Link commuter rail line, with Davis as the alternate, and he proposed that he replace Arriola on the city’s Homelessness Advisory Committee. Councilman Dan Evans seconded the motion.
Young had recommended that Arriola and Davis continue on the Homeless Advisory Committee, and she wanted for Arriola to continue on the EBCE board.
Young noted later that she had contacted all of the council members so she could have a discussion with each of them about their preferred assignments prior to her creating that slate, but only Arriola and Davis responded to her in advance of last week’s meeting.
The result was a series of motions and counter-motions, first on Bedolla’s motion to appoint himself to the EBCE, Homeless Advisory and Valley Link boards.
Bedolla at the time didn’t give a reason for his motion, which effectively rejects the mayor’s recommendation, but in an email response this week he said that he felt those assignments were due for a change.
“Committees shouldn't just be things to add to your resume. They require an actual commitment of time, effort, and community involvement so that they can be used as another outlet to improve our city. I feel strongly that these committees now consist of genuinely dedicated members of the community who will make the time to take advantage of them as intended.”
He added later, “Another perspective, the perspective that I’m grounded in, is based on giving someone else an opportunity.”
“I appreciate the work Mr. Arriola has done, but I’m looking to take it to the next level,” he said. “It’s not to diminish the work of any of my council colleagues. I feel that I have a different skill set and maybe a refreshed energy will actually get things done for the residents.”
Both Arriola and Young were willing to discuss the matter during the meeting.
Young emphasized that the council should first consider her slate of recommendations, with plenty of opportunity for council members to state preferences for committee positions left vacant with Vargas’s departure.
“I’m just suggesting that we go line by line and first we acknowledge those that I have actually put on the slate,” Young said, adding that to do otherwise would be “disrespectful to the process,” where the mayor makes recommendations based on existing committee assignments and her conversations with other council members about their preferred assignments.
“I really feel that if council members had a request for a certain one that they should have done that, because I think we’re just mixing processes all around,” she added. “There’s a lot of vacancies on there, plenty of room for those that did not actually ask to be on something else, to consider that.”
Arriola outlined his accomplishments on both the EBCE board and the Homelessness Advisory Committee.
“I would seek to continue my service with the Homelessness Advisory Committee. I’ve been with it since the beginning,” Arriola said. “I fought earnestly for the opening of our homeless center, including financing for almost $4 million that I advocated for and brought back to our community.”
He had been on the EBCE board as the city of Tracy’s representative since April 2020, shortly after the city joined EBCE as the provider of renewable energy for the city of Tracy. On Nov. 16, 2022, the EBCE Board of Directors unanimously selected Arriola to be the board’s chairman for 2023.
He emphasized that Tracy would lose the chair position on the EBCE if he is not reappointed.
“I myself have worked diligently to make sure that we added the city of Stockton. I myself have worked diligently to make sure we have two 10-year local San Joaquin projects that are bringing new jobs to our community, and I’ve worked diligently on a project that is going to be voted on tomorrow (Jan. 18) to bring a 20-year contract for jobs to the city of Tracy,” he said.
He referred to a contract with Kola Energy Storage, LLC, for use of a 400 megawatt battery energy storage system being built along Midway Road at the San Joaquin-Alameda county line, expected to be operational by mid-2025.
The EBCE board met the next day to approve that project and swear in new members, including Bedolla, but will need to select a new chair. Vice Chair Jennifer Cavenaugh, Mayor of Piedmont, will serve as interim chair.
As part of her slate, Young had recommended Bedolla for the Valley Link board. It turned out that he had presented himself to that board as the city’s representative on Jan. 11, when the Valley Link board inducted its new members, even though it would be a week before the Tracy Council would agree on who should take that role.
Bedolla said that because he had been the city’s alternate for the past 2 years while Vargas was the city’s representative, he felt he should take that role upon her departure.
Throughout the city council’s discussion last week City Attorney Bijal Patel continually reminded the council of Rosenberg’s Rules of Orders, the policy document that guides how the Tracy City Council runs its meetings. Those rules allow substitute motions to be voted on prior to a motion on the floor.
Young’s substitute motion to vote on her slate did not get a second. Arriola put forth a substitute motion that he stay on the EBCE board, with Young seconding the motion. Bedolla, Davis and Evans all voted against the motion, bringing the council back to Bedolla’s original motion.
Young then proposed that the item be suspended. Patel, after a break in the meeting, informed the council that the mayor cannot suspend consideration of a matter after a motion has been made and seconded. However, the council could consider rescinding a previous vote, if a member who voted in the affirmative on the item makes a motion to bring it back for reconsideration.
That led to the 4-1 vote, with Bedolla, Davis, Evans and Young voting for, and Arriola voting against. Young then made a motion to table the entire matter and bring it back for the next council meeting, but got no second to her motion.
Other assignments
Some of the Tracy City Council’s other selections turned out to be contentious as well.
• City/Schools Liaison Committee: Evans and Arriola were selected on a 5-0 vote with Young as alternate. Young and Arriola had been on that committee and Evans expressed interest in that committee because he has children in Tracy Unified School District. The council voted 4-1, with Arriola opposed, to appoint Young and Evans, and Young then moved to rescind that vote, and her followup motion was to withdraw herself from consideration so that Arriola could be on that committee, which gained unanimous support.
• South San Joaquin County Fire Authority: Davis and Evans were selected with Bedolla as alternate on a 4-1 vote with Young opposed. Young and Davis were the city’s previous representatives on that board. Evans expressed interest, citing how he campaigned on a platform that included promoting public safety, and he wants to be involved in the building of a training tower for local firefighters.
Young said she too is working toward creating that training tower, and part of the reason she was at the Mayors Conference in Washington D.C. last week was to lobby for federal money for that project. She had a substitute motion that would have herself and Davis continuing on that board, with Bedolla as alternate, but that motion failed 2-3, with Davis, Evans and Bedolla opposed.
Selections passed on a 5-0 vote included:
• City/Chamber Liaison: Arriola, with Bedolla as alternate.
• Investment Review Committee: Bedolla and Evans.
• Integrated Waste Management Task Force: Arriola, Bedolla alternate.
• League of California Cities Central Valley Division Executive Committee: Davis, Evans alternate.
• San Joaquin Partnership: Young, Arriola alternate.
• San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Special City Selection Committee: Bedolla, with Evans as the alternate.
• Tracy Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee: Davis, Bedolla alternate, plus City Manager Michael Rogers.
Regional boards for which the mayor is the automatic selection include:
• Altamont Regional Traffic Authority
• City Selection Committee
• San Joaquin Council of Governments
• San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (Altamont Corridor Express)
The council did not choose anyone for the Fiscal Sustainability Committee or Community Development Block Grant Policy Advisory Committee.
On the San Joaquin Council of Governments One Voice delegation, any or all council members can participate.
The San Joaquin County Water Advisory Committee is made up of city staff appointed by the city manager.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
