Editor,
I was at the council meeting on Tuesday, May 16, and can bear witness that our current city council is struggling to well and faithfully serve. There was the better part of an hour used to argue and talk over each other. If that went on in any classroom in the country, they would all be sent to the office.
Every government struggles with the rules it makes to help the process work. They don’t always work as intended and are changed over time. The public meeting is not the place to argue about any procedural problems. It is the place where the government says:
We are taking a specific action for the benefit of the community.
Does anyone have questions?
Call for the vote.
Move to the next agenda item.
For this council there is a way forward. At the next council meeting each member of the council should stand and apologize for their own unhelpful behavior. The apology should be to each individual council member, all staff members and to all members of the community.
As Jack Ryan prayed before the meeting,
“We have all sinned and fall short.”
The way to restoration after these short comings is to confess them and ask for forgiveness.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.