The Tracy City Council on Tuesday took action to acquire some of the land needed to build a new interchange at Interstate 580 and Patterson Pass Road.
The city and the California Department of Transportation plan to build a diverging diamond interchange, similar to the interchange on Highway 120 at Union Road in Manteca, to provide easier access to the Prologis International Park of Commerce and other logistics centers next to Interstate 580.
The city expects the project to cost $52.3 million, with state Trade Corridor Enhancement Program grants totaling $24.9 million available, but that funding needs to be confirmed by the California Transportation Commission at its June meeting. The resolutions of necessity, signaling the start of the eminent domain process, enable the city to confirm that it will have the right-of-way required to build the project by the time the CTC meets in June.
The city expects that the federal government could provide another $25 million, and developer fees and county sales tax funding would also support the project. Following CTC confirmation of the funding the city could advertise the project for construction bids by September.
The council unanimously approved a series of resolutions with little comment, with Mayor Nancy Young noting that the city is seeing a long-anticipated project come to fruition.
“For several years we’ve gone back to Washington D.C. to advocate and to request money and to get grants, and our final $25 million was gained a little while back. These things start years and years in advance and we finally got to this point, and this is our first step as we’re actually getting to build,” she said.
The only public comment came in an email message from attorney David Hubbard, representing ARP Minimart, which operates a market and gas station right next to the southboard offramp on the west side of I-580 and is one of the properties with sections that are subject to the city’s eminent domain actions. Hubbard wrote that the new design is not compatible with an existing business.
“We find it unconscionable that the law does not require an investigation into business impact. We are also displeased that, whether required by law or not, the City of Tracy did not make the effort to investigate business impact as a matter of policy,” Hubbard wrote.
City Senior Engineer Anju Pillai described the existing interchange as a tight-diamond interchange, built in 1981 with single-lane on- and off-ramps and a two-lane overpass.
The new interchange will have three-lane on-ramps onto Interstate 580 in both directions, including high-occupancy vehicle lanes. Westbound traffic will see a two-lane offramp that widens to four lanes, two of them turning toward International Parkway and two turning toward Patterson Pass Road. A single-lane eastbound offramp will transition to two left-turn lanes leading to International Parkway, with a right-hand turn lane going toward Patterson Pass Road.
It would also have three northbound and two southbound lanes crossing the freeway, as well as bike lanes and pedestrian paths. Pillai went on to cite statistics and figures outlining the benefit of the diverging diamond interchange design.
“The DDI has significant operational benefits. For example, while a traditional interchange would have 26 conflict points, a DDI would have only 14,” she said, adding that traffic delays, in terms of vehicle-hours, would be decreased by 47%.
“The project would eliminate broadside left turn crashes, and the predictive crash analysis shows the DDI will result in a 25% decrease in accident.”
She added that the design has a smaller footprint, and therefore less need for right-of-way acquisition, and in response to city council comments later in the meeting she noted that environmental reviews for the Cordes Ranch area, including the Prologis International Park of Commerce, require the new interchange.
“Already that location is a congested interchange and with this we are definitely going to improve traffic safety as well as the progression of traffic from along that corridor,” she said.
The city still needs to acquire properties on the west side of Interstate 580, both as land to be occupied by the new roadway for the interchange and as construction easements to be returned to the property owners after the interchange is complete. They include:
n 10,262 square feet on the western corner of I-580 and Patterson Pass Road. The land is owned by ARP Minimart Corporation and would be used as a temporary construction easement for 30 months, after which the land would be returned to the owner.
n A 3.12-acre right of way acquisition on the western corner of I-580 and Patterson Pass Road, plus 1,490 square feet for communications infrastructure and 2.29 acres for a temporary construction easement. That land is owned by Harminder Kaur, et al., with the temporary construction easement to be returned to the property owner.
n A 3.67-acre right of way acquisition on the southern corner of the interchange, including land for a retaining wall and for communications infrastructure. That land is owned by Kalra Pankaj Trust, et al.
n 4,237 square feet at the southern end and along I 580 for communications infrastructure, on land now owned by Jet Mulch Inc.
n a 12,354 square foot right of way acquisition on the north side of the interchange along I 580 on land that now belongs to Debra Ann Leal and Janice Lynn Gee.
City Attorney Bijal Patel told the council that at this point it is required only to state the need for the properties, not to consider the compensation that the property owners would receive from the city.
“This process that you are entering into, if you adopt those (resolutions of necessity) does not end the negotiations that have already occurred, and the city staff team would continue to negotiate with relevant property owners to attempt to negotiate a settlement,” Patel said.
The city notified the property owners back in June and July of 2022 that it wanted to acquire the easements and rights-of-way, and made formal offers on the land in November and December. Pillai noted that only Leal and Gee have reached a tentative agreement with the city, though the resolution of necessity is still required to assure the California Transportation Commission that the city is ready to move forward on the project.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
