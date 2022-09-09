A proposal to put a hold on issuance of conditional use permits for retail cannabis shops in Tracy failed to gain adequate support from the Tracy City Council on Tuesday, leaving the city with rules that will allow multiple dispensaries in a concentrated area of the city’s downtown business district.
Council members Mateo Bedolla and Eleassia Davis proposed the urgency ordinance following the August 24 Planning Commission meeting where one retail adult-use dispensary at 239 W. 11th St. gained its use permit. The commission postponed a vote on a second dispensary at 10th and B streets, seeking council direction on the matter after downtown business leaders and neighbors of the shop protested.
Protests directed specifically at Megan’s Organic Market came from the Academy for the Performing Arts, just a few doors away. It’s a business that serves about 500 children.
Though the city’s cannabis ordinance forbids retail shops from locating within 600 feet of a “youth center,” the definition of that type of center in the ordinance excludes private establishments like a “gym, martial arts, yoga, ballet, music, art studio or similar studio.”
The ordinance in front of the council Tuesday would have put issuance of new conditional use permits (CUP) for cannabis shops on hold for 45 days. In that time that city would attempt to draw up additional rules regarding the locations of cannabis shops, concerns of youth-oriented businesses, and possibly set a standard for how close dispensaries could be to one another.
Instead, after a 3½-hour discussion on the matter, the council was unable to muster enough support for the ordinance, or for an alternative that would allow continued issuance of use permits and still aim for revisions to the city’s rules.
Because it was an emergency ordinance it required a 4-1 vote to pass, and the council was divided 3-2, with Bedolla, Davis and Councilman Dan Arriola favoring the 45-day moratorium, and Mayor Nancy Young and Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas opposing the moratorium while still advocating for a review of the rules.
The evening’s discussion included 1½ hours of public comment, split between folks who want to limit cannabis dispensaries downtown, and those who told the city to stay on the course that it set when local regulations were first established in late 2019. That was when the city opened the process for cannabis business permits in compliance with Proposition 64, the 2016 statewide initiative to legalize cannabis for adult use.
Deborah Skinner, owner of Academy for the Performing Arts at 124 W. 10th St., told the council that her research shows that cannabis is harmful to children, though she’s not necessarily opposed to cannabis businesses moving to Tracy.
“It can be anywhere else, but not near our kids. Our kids have enough trouble now,” Skinner told the council. “This is very irresponsible, and it really looks like you guys didn’t research enough or know what you were doing.”
The council also heard from businesses who said that moratorium would be unfair to those who are not in the downtown area, or who have non-retail businesses.
Michaela Toscas, whose business, Inspire Positive LLC/Higher Elevations, would be delivery only from a local facility that would be closed to the public, told the council that delays like this are harming the legal cannabis industry and causing businesses to shut down.
“For 2 years I’ve been paying rent and waiting to open our warehouse here in Tracy, and it has been a tremendous struggle,” she told the council. “I completely understand the concerns from the citizens about the downtown dispensaries, but these things should have been addressed in the creation of the ordinance, not 2 years later.
“Even though I do not personally agree with kicking these downtown businesses out of the area, I am hoping that if you decide to, please do not let it affect the other applicants that have submitted for a CUP outside of the downtown area like myself.”
The city first intended to have a limit of four retail storefronts, with no limit on other types of cannabis businesses, but was quickly met with protests from retailers who objected to the scoring system that selected the top four. The city also heard objections from people who proposed non-retail cannabis businesses, but whose applications were rejected because they didn’t rank high enough on the city’s scoring system, even though they weren’t subject to the same four-shop restriction as the retail shops.
The result was issuance of 17 permits, including 12 for retail shops, 11 of whom have applied for conditional use permits, six of them in the downtown area. So far two conditional use permits have been approved, including one for a shop at 2179 W. Grant Line Rd. back in April, and the one for 239 W. 11th St. approved last month.
“At first you only had four, but when you said we had an option to bring back more then we should have paused, and said now that we’re going to have more I would expect staff to say, you need to do some zoning considerations if you’re going to do more,” Davis said. “I didn’t ask to change the ordinance. I asked to fix what was not done properly by the prior council.”
Young also asked city staff what solutions to overconcentration of cannabis storefronts were considered.
Assistant Director of Development Services Bill Dean said these concerns were addressed and discussed before the council gave the go-ahead for the additional permits to be issued under the zoning and land use conditions the city sees today.
“Specifically, increasing the size of what would be a buffer from a youth center beyond the state minimum of 600 feet. We specifically talked about the number of 1,000 feet and presented information on what that would look like,” Dean told the council.
“We specifically talked about whether or not there should be a distance from residential land uses, as a way to create a buffer. We specifically talked about what zoned districts, if any, where cannabis should be outright prohibited. We specifically mentioned the mall area and downtown. We specifically talked whether or not cannabis should be located in industrial areas, for example, and we ultimately landed on something much different through the process.”
“Not only that, but the definition of youth center itself, wanting to know if we want to amplify and create local regulations that would have gone beyond what the state had in Prop. 64. All of those things were discussed and ultimately they didn’t find their way into the ordinance that the council was ultimately happy with.”
At least two more cannabis businesses are up for conditional use permits on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when the Planning Commission meets again, and the planning commission will also have to reconsider the permit for Megan’s Organic Market at 10th and B streets.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.