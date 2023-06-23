The open conflict on the Tracy City Council reached a new level on Wednesday morning when the council majority – Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis, Councilman Mateo Bedolla and Councilman Dan Evans – voted to censure Mayor Nancy Young.
The action, a 3-2 vote, came at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s regular council meeting started an hour late and continued for 7½ hours.
Davis and Bedolla brought forth the resolution, which states that Young has repeatedly violated the council’s Code of Conduct, and it includes a list of grievances. Councilman Dan Evans supported the resolution, while Young and Councilman Dan Arriola opposed it.
A censure does not affect the mayor’s position on the council, but serves as an official reprimand that will be part of Young’s record as mayor. The resolution did include one sanction, which removes her from the city finance committee through the end of the year.
Davis and Bedolla accuse Young of, among other things, bullying city staff, and the resolution cites incidents as far back as August 2021 when Young and then-Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas wanted to meet with then-City Manager Jenny Haruyama and senior city staff to ask how they are carrying out council directives.
The Code of Conduct itself led to a heated argument at the council’s May 16 meeting. The resolution states that at that meeting, Young “refused to allow a properly seconded motion to be voted upon.” At issue was whether then-City Manager Michael Rogers could pull an item off the agenda and reschedule it for another time. Davis, Bedolla and Evans wanted to discuss the matter that night, but the council ended up not having the discussion on the Code of Conduct itself.
That’s also the meeting where Bedolla asked that the city attorney come back the next week with an ordinance that would change the voting requirement to fire the city manager on a 3-2 vote, eliminating the existing 4-1 supermajority requirement.
Right before the March 23 meeting Young held a rally in front of Tracy City Hall, and according to the resolution, “was accusatory and attacked the character, motivations and intentions of the majority of the City Council by alleging that they were a ‘coup’ and ‘corrupt,’ were being racially discriminatory, had ‘an anti-black agenda,’ and seeking a ‘power grab.’”
Reading a statement to explain the reason for the resolution, Bedolla said, “Unfortunately special interests have been controlling out longest-tenured council members and Team Tracy has utterly deteriorated into nothing and led to its leader’s growing misconduct,” he said. “In the last-ditch effort to keep the power in the hands of special interests, Mayor Nancy Young trying to end multiple careers on this dais via slander, defamation and worst of all, accusations of racism.”
Young came to Tuesday’s meeting with a letter from San Francisco attorney James R. Sutton. Sutton’s letter states that Young has been denied due process, noting that the proposal to censure Young came up before the council amended its Code of Conduct at the June 6 meeting, where Young was not present, including the section that outlines the procedures for the censure of a council member.
“Changing the rules of the game in the middle of the process would of course be a fundamental and severe violation of due process rights of the person who is the subject matter of the proceeding, here Mayor Young,” Sutton’s letter reads.
He continued that Young was not given adequate notice of the accusations against her and did not have time to prepare a response, adding, “none of these alleged violations have been fully vetted in a proper adjudicatory forum, and therefore none of them can yet be deemed to be actual violations.”
Young said that her actions on the council have always been about making the best decisions for the community, and she strives to set aside her personal feelings about people out of respect for the community and organizations that people represent.
“The things here for me are never personal,” Young said. “I’m not here for personalities. I’m here for a purpose and policy and what I was elected to do.”
Davis said the resolution is in part a response to reports she has heard from city staff that Young misuses her authority in ways that the public does not see.
“I have personally with my own eyes, I have seen staff crying, broke down,” Davis said. “I have heard from them personally about the bullying, the attacking.”
Evans said that council decorum is at stake.
“It gives me no joy at all that we’re where we are. I wish desperately that we were not in the place right now,” he said. “That most extreme of circumstances was May 16. Council first was hindered in its progress and then eventually successfully stopped from doing the business for the residents of Tracy.”
Arriola said he expects to be at odds with the mayor at times, “but ultimately I do believe the mayor to be a woman of integrity,” he said.
“Ultimately when I’m looking at the individual allegations I disagree with many of the allegations. It’s the first time I’ve heard about some of them. As I read them I believe they simply do not rise to the level of a censure. As I’m reviewing this it ultimately feels retaliatory to me.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.