Tracy City Councilman Mateo Bedolla has joined the race for mayor, filing his notice of intention to be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Bedolla, 28, said that he mailed in his notice of intention form last week, and it arrived at Tracy City Hall on Monday.
“I’m committed to serve the community where I was born and raised and I want to change our city hall so it works for all residents, not only the well-connected,” Bedolla said, when asked about his motivation for running.
Bedolla was elected to the council in 2020, collecting 9,456 votes, behind Councilwoman Eleassia Davis with 9,855 votes. Davis is also running for mayor, having filed her notice of intention back in March. Both are challenging Mayor Nancy Young, who was elected in 2020 after serving eight years on the city council.
Bedolla said that infrastructure, such as roadways and water supply, and recreational amenities are his priorities. He said that he has been the dissenting vote on development proposals, such as the second phase of Tracy Hills, because they didn’t provide for completion of roadways prior to development of homes.
“We need leadership to be on the same page as the community when it comes to infrastructure, pushing for amenities sooner than later, making sure that we build that roadway infrastructure before we build homes,” he said.
Bedolla is coming off of an unsuccessful run for state assembly, but believes he has enough support in town to make a successful run for mayor.
“I believe the support that got me to council, the 10,000 voters, stand by me, and I’ve been able to do for those voters that didn’t vote for me, in a way that proved that I’m here for the community and I want to work for all Tracy residents.”
