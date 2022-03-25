Tracy City Councilwoman Eleassia Davis has stepped forward to challenge Mayor Nancy Young for her seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Davis filed her notice of intention to run for the office on Friday at Tracy City Hall, and also announced her intention to run during a gathering of supporters at El Pescadero Park, the site of Tracy’s largest homeless encampment.
Davis was elected to the council in 2020, and said she intended to complete her term as a council member, but supporters urged her to run for mayor.
“I feel it’s my civic responsibility at this point. It’s not something that I planned. I can tell you, and most people will tell you, that I was very reluctant to run, being that I am fairly new to the council, but I’m not new to the community. My heart is with the community. I sense the desperation of community members that are concerned about the direction the community is going and they aren’t happy with it.”
Davis said that an increase in violent crime in town as well as an increase in the size and number of homeless encampments are the biggest concerns she hears, and she feels she’s the right person to take a leadership role on these issues.
“We want to help those that are unhoused get the help they need but we also want some type of policy or direction that says we need to have a structure in the way that we address homelessness. We need to have policies on how we manage public parks and public places.”
Davis said that the city should consider around-the-clock police presence at El Pescadero Park, and she said Tracy is big enough now that it needs a new strategy for police coverage.
“We don’t see a plan in place, many of us, that says how we’re going to get a handle on it. Are going to hire more police officers? Not just a few police officers. Given that we’re anticipated to grow tremendously over the next five to 10 years, how are we preparing from a public safety standpoint when it comes to patrolling?”
She added that Tracy is set to keep growing and it’s the council’s job to ensure that an improved quality of life comes along with that growth.
“People don’t see a way to spend their dollars here. They don’t see a way to spend their quality time here, because we’re focused on housing, and we’re focused on warehousing, but we’re not focused on quality of life overall,” she said.
“We all say we want what’s best for the community and that we all hear the community, but sometimes the votes don’t seem to align with what the community is asking for.”
Young has already filed her notice of intention to run for re-election. There are also five people running for Tracy City Council so far, including incumbent Councilman Dan Arriola and challengers William Muetzenberg, Dan Evans, Alice English and Ameni Alexander. Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas is ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.