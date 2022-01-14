The San Joaquin County Public Health Services and the Office of Emergency Services announced a new COVID-19 testing site and expanded hours as the Omicron variant along with holiday travel and work requirements have put an increase in demand for testing statewide.
A new drive-through COVID-19 testing sit has opened at San Joaquin County Agricultural Center, 2101 E. Earhart Ave. in Stockton.
The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The OptumServe testing site at the Former School Building in Lodi will expand hours starting on Sunday. New hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Most locations do not require an appointment, but residents can preregister at www.SJReady.org or by calling 211 to help reduce wait times.
People are asked to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status if they are feeling any symptoms which can feel like a common cold, seasonal allergies or the flu.
COVID testing is free of charge in California.
Additional walk-in and drive-in test clinics can be found at www.SJReady.org. and new testing sites are being added daily.
