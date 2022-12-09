The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters has certified the results of the Nov. 8 election. The county elections office completed the official count of ballots on Friday, 6 days before the Thursday, Dec. 8, deadline.

Young_Nancy Tracy Mayor 2022 (new).jpg

Mayor Nancy Young

The elections office reported on Monday that 179,333 ballots from the county’s 385,679 registered voters (46.5%) had been counted. The county reported that 160,049 mail-in ballots (89.2% of ballots cast) were counted, and 19,284 ballots (10.8%) were cast in-person on election day.

Dan Arriola

Dan Arriola

The local elections office had counted 79,242 ballots (20.5% of registered voters) as of Nov. 9, and though that accounted for less than half of the ballots that would eventually be counted, local results saw little change at the end. Local incumbents running for re-election kept their seats and challengers who appeared to be favored for open seats on the day after the election eventually won those seats.

Dan Evans

Dan Evans

Certification allows local government entities to swear in new and returning officials at their next meetings. The Tracy City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 to swear in Mayor Nancy Young and Councilman Dan Arriola for their second terms in office, and new Councilman Dan Evans will be sworn in as well.

The council will also select a new Mayor Pro Tem. Tuesday will be the last meeting for current Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, who was ineligible to run again because of term limits. She made an unsuccessful run for California Assembly, with incumbent 13th District Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) winning back his seat. Villapudua was sworn in for his second term on Monday in Sacramento.

Nov. 8, 2022 election, final local results

Tracy Mayor, elect one (46.5% reporting)

Nancy D. Young (I)                              9,592            43.96%

Eleassia Davis                                        7,056            32.34%

Mateo Bedolla                                       5,170            23.70%

Tracy City Council, elect two (46.5% reporting)

Dan Arriola (I)                                     9,026            22.94%

Dan Evans                                             6,899            17.54%

Amrik Wander                                       6,197            15.75%

Alice English                                         6,096            15.50%

Wes Huffman                                        3,818            9.70%

Ameni Alexander                                  3,717            9.45%

William Muetzenberg                            3,588            9.12%

Tracy Unified School District, elect four (46.5% reporting)

Stephen Abercrombie (I)                    12,644          15.71%

Olinga Yarber-Alexander                   10,900          13.54%

Jeremy Silcox                                       10,700          13.30%

R.G. Fagin                                            10,629          13.21%

Navi Kahlon                                           10,140          12.60%

Brandi Hoffert                                       9,212            11.45%

Carrie Grover                                         9,085            11.29%

Anthony Villalobos                                7,168            8.91%

Mountain House Community Services District, elect two (46.5% reporting)

Matt Disko                                            1,905            23.17%

Manuel "Manny" Moreno (I)            1,773            21.57%

Suresh Vuyyuru                                     1,340            16.30%

Ronna Green                                          1,232            14.99%

Asif Mohammed                                    1,170            14.23%

Umar J. Sear                                          801               9.74%

Lammersville Joint Unified School District, elect two (46.5% reporting)

Vanitha Daniel (I)                                3,472            43.10%

Colin Nelson Clements (I)                   3,035            37.67%

Arjun Juturu                                           1,549            19.23%

Lammersville Joint Unified School District, Short Term, elect one (46.5% reporting)

Lisa Boulais (I)                                     2,684            54.65%

Jasjeet Kaur                                           1,805            36.75%

Harmeet Gill                                          422               8.59%

Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, elect three (46.5% reporting)

John Vieira (I)                                      3,314            26.62%

Peter Reece (I)                                      3,303            26.53%

Craig Miller (I)                                    2,781            22.34%

Brian Jackman                                       1,338            10.75%

Peter L Sawin                                        1,084            8.71%

John Muniz                                            630               5.06%

U. S. Representative in Congress, District 9 (393/393 precincts reporting)

Josh Harder, Democratic                    95,598          54.8%

Tom Patti, Republican                           78,802          45.2%

State Assembly, District 13 (211/211 precincts reporting)

Carlos Villapudua, Democratic (I)     51,891          60.6%

Veronica Andrea Vargas, Democratic   33,673          39.4%

Measure B                             Yes                              No

                                                15,937 (71.85%)         6,244 (28.15%)

 

