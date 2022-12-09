The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters has certified the results of the Nov. 8 election. The county elections office completed the official count of ballots on Friday, 6 days before the Thursday, Dec. 8, deadline.
The elections office reported on Monday that 179,333 ballots from the county’s 385,679 registered voters (46.5%) had been counted. The county reported that 160,049 mail-in ballots (89.2% of ballots cast) were counted, and 19,284 ballots (10.8%) were cast in-person on election day.
The local elections office had counted 79,242 ballots (20.5% of registered voters) as of Nov. 9, and though that accounted for less than half of the ballots that would eventually be counted, local results saw little change at the end. Local incumbents running for re-election kept their seats and challengers who appeared to be favored for open seats on the day after the election eventually won those seats.
Certification allows local government entities to swear in new and returning officials at their next meetings. The Tracy City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 to swear in Mayor Nancy Young and Councilman Dan Arriola for their second terms in office, and new Councilman Dan Evans will be sworn in as well.
The council will also select a new Mayor Pro Tem. Tuesday will be the last meeting for current Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, who was ineligible to run again because of term limits. She made an unsuccessful run for California Assembly, with incumbent 13th District Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) winning back his seat. Villapudua was sworn in for his second term on Monday in Sacramento.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
______________________________________________________________
Nov. 8, 2022 election, final local results
Tracy Mayor, elect one (46.5% reporting)
Nancy D. Young (I) 9,592 43.96%
Eleassia Davis 7,056 32.34%
Mateo Bedolla 5,170 23.70%
Tracy City Council, elect two (46.5% reporting)
Dan Arriola (I) 9,026 22.94%
Dan Evans 6,899 17.54%
Amrik Wander 6,197 15.75%
Alice English 6,096 15.50%
Wes Huffman 3,818 9.70%
Ameni Alexander 3,717 9.45%
William Muetzenberg 3,588 9.12%
Tracy Unified School District, elect four (46.5% reporting)
Stephen Abercrombie (I) 12,644 15.71%
Olinga Yarber-Alexander 10,900 13.54%
Jeremy Silcox 10,700 13.30%
R.G. Fagin 10,629 13.21%
Navi Kahlon 10,140 12.60%
Brandi Hoffert 9,212 11.45%
Carrie Grover 9,085 11.29%
Anthony Villalobos 7,168 8.91%
Mountain House Community Services District, elect two (46.5% reporting)
Matt Disko 1,905 23.17%
Manuel "Manny" Moreno (I) 1,773 21.57%
Suresh Vuyyuru 1,340 16.30%
Ronna Green 1,232 14.99%
Asif Mohammed 1,170 14.23%
Umar J. Sear 801 9.74%
Lammersville Joint Unified School District, elect two (46.5% reporting)
Vanitha Daniel (I) 3,472 43.10%
Colin Nelson Clements (I) 3,035 37.67%
Arjun Juturu 1,549 19.23%
Lammersville Joint Unified School District, Short Term, elect one (46.5% reporting)
Lisa Boulais (I) 2,684 54.65%
Jasjeet Kaur 1,805 36.75%
Harmeet Gill 422 8.59%
Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, elect three (46.5% reporting)
John Vieira (I) 3,314 26.62%
Peter Reece (I) 3,303 26.53%
Craig Miller (I) 2,781 22.34%
Brian Jackman 1,338 10.75%
Peter L Sawin 1,084 8.71%
John Muniz 630 5.06%
U. S. Representative in Congress, District 9 (393/393 precincts reporting)
Josh Harder, Democratic 95,598 54.8%
Tom Patti, Republican 78,802 45.2%
State Assembly, District 13 (211/211 precincts reporting)
Carlos Villapudua, Democratic (I) 51,891 60.6%
Veronica Andrea Vargas, Democratic 33,673 39.4%
Measure B Yes No
15,937 (71.85%) 6,244 (28.15%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.