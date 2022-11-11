The San Joaquin County Commission on the Status of Women will honor 10 women who live or work within the county at the 47th Susan B. Anthony Banquet and Awards on Feb. 15, 2023.
Women who have been honored with past awards have excelled in one of 18 categories: business, community service, creative arts, education, government/politics, health care, homemaking, law/legal services, labor/employment, media, peace, religion, research, science, sports, women’s rights, women’s services, and young feminist (under 30 years).
These awards were the inspiration of Beverly Fitch McCarthy who first honored outstanding women in 1975 at a small luncheon. In 1974, Beverly realized that women received very little positive public recognition. There were no female Stocktonians of the Year (Beverly did receive this honor many years later) and there were no women in the men’s classified clubs.
So in 1975, “International Women’s Year,” the first Susan B. Anthony Banquet Honoring San Joaquin County Women of Achievement was held. Fifty guests attended the banquet, which was held in the Redwood Room at the University of the Pacific, and Tillie Lewis was the first honoree.
Each year, with the exception of the pandemic year, exceptional women have been celebrated at this banquet on the birthday of Susan B. Anthony. So far, 419 women have been given this prestigious medal.
Organizations or individuals can nominate a candidate using the application which is available online from banquet chair, Diane Oren, orendiane@gmail.com. The deadline for the application packet is Friday, Dec. 16.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
