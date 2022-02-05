The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to extend its declaration of a local drought emergency after a dry January brought the Sierra snowpack to near-average levels.
Supervisors passed the continuation of the local emergency as part of the consent calendar.
The local emergency allows supervisors and the director of emergency services to issue orders and regulations and consider possible economic assistance. It also ensures county entities may be eligible for state or federal assistance programs for agriculture and water providers.
The county’s Office of Emergency Services will also continue to be activate the Emergency Operation Center to include a drought response.
On Jan. 4 the State Water Resources Control Board adopted an emergency regulation prohibiting certain wasteful water practices statewide and encouraged residents to watch their water usage and increase conservation efforts.
On Tuesday crews from the California Department of Water Resources conducted the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station in El Dorado County.
Crews measured a snow depth of 48.5 inches with a snow-water equivalent of 19 inches, which is 109% of average for this location for this date. Statewide the Department of Water Resources said the snowpack is 92% percent of normal for this date.
That follows a snow survey at the same site on Dec. 30, where DWR recorded a snow depth of 78.5 inches with a water equivalent of 20 inches, which was 202% of normal for that time of year. The department said snowmelt in January was minimal but there was little to no new accumulation of snow.
The department added that that the Southern Sierra snowpack is doing worse than the Northern Sierra and water supply forecasts for the San Joaquin Valley are below average due to the lack of rain and snow.
Sean de Guzman, Manager of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit said, “These dry January conditions demonstrate the importance of continuing to improve our forecasting abilities, and why these snow surveys are essential. While we always hope for a generous snowpack, DWR’s ongoing investments in forecasting techniques will help the state better prepare for both drought and flood conditions.”
The water resources board reports that most of the reservoirs in California are still below average water levels and groundwater supplies are still recovering.
Two months remain in the typical rain season and will need more storms to end the year at average.
The last recoded rainfall in Tracy was 0.01 of an inch on Jan. 7 for a 2021-22 seasonal total of 6.11 inches.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
