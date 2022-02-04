COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County are beginning to decline as the omicron surge appears to have reached its peak.
Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, told the Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s regular meeting that the case rate has just dropped below 200 cases per-100,000 residents. The county recorded 237 cases per-100,000 on Jan. 24, and on Monday the case rate was 198.8 cases per 100,000.
“We have obviously been through a significant surge in cases of the Omicron variant,” Park said. “It’s good news that our case rates seem to be on the way down. However, we are still at 198 cases per 100,000 case rate which is just astoundingly high, so we urge people to still be on their guard because these are still very high numbers.”
Park said as of Monday there have been 155,165 total COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County with 1,983 deaths since the start of the pandemic nearly 2 years ago.
In the seven county hospitals there are currently 284 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with intensive care units in those hospitals more than 130% full, with 75 patients — 58% of the ICU beds — having COVID 19. Of those 75 patients 50 are on ventilators.
Modeling predictions for the San Joaquin Valley area said hospitalization and ICU numbers are projected to steady out and then gradually decrease by the middle of February.
The death rate will continue to climb over the next few weeks, Park said, because of a lag in the data reporting along with the fact that some of the people now in the hospitals and in the ICUs for COVID-19 will die.
Park added that scientific modeling shows that vaccinations reduce the projected number of COVID-19 deaths.
“It’s still very alarming to me that we are approaching 2,000 deaths. It’s not just 2,000 people we’ve lost, but to me it’s all the other people that were in those people lives that are affected from their losses.”
She said the hospitalizations may have peaked close to the numbers of last year’s COVID-19 winter surge, though omicron has proved less severe. The summer of 2020 had a 2.7% death rate with COVID-19, which was the largest rate before vaccinations began.
Recent variants have provided higher case rates but lower percentage of deaths. Currently under omicron the death rate stands at 0.1%.
“The sheer number of people who have gotten omicron, it has been astounding, but even a 0.1% of those dying is still quite significant,” Park said.
Park reported 1,127,574 vaccinations have been given to county residents, and 61.5% of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated, with 12.4% partially vaccinated.
Under the Healthy Places Index Quartile, residents in the higher quartile who have health insurance and are generally healthier, 81.2 % percent of them have been vaccinated.
Residents in the lower quartile who are don’t have health insurance and generally unhealthier, only 57.8 % of them have been fully vaccinated.
Efforts are underway with community-based organizations to get lower-quartile residents vaccinated to bring an overall vaccination of 75% off all health quartiles.
Park announced testing at the Robert Cabral Agriculture Center in Stockton will continue at least through the end of the month but a vaccination lane at the site will close next Friday .
A new testing site will open at the Delta College campus Mountain House will open on Monday.
Fulgent will have a drive-through PCR testing site open on Mondays and Fridays only. Operating hours for the testing site are still to be determined but will be listed at www.sjready.org
The state’s My Turn website will also begin to show where to find a COVID-19 test site by county and will mirror the information provided at the county’s SJReady site.
