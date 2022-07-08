The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters office officially certified the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election results last week. The final turnout for this election totaled 110,252 ballots cast, representing 28.6 percent of the 385,040 registered voters in San Joaquin County.
The results set up the races for two local legislative seats in the Nov. 8 election.
Democratic Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua will face Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, also a Democrat. Villapudua gained 28,099 votes (59.08%) compared to 12,598 (26.49%) for Vargas.
The 13th District covers western San Joaquin County, including Tracy, Mountain House and Stockton. Villapudua has represented the district since he was elected in 2020.
The race for the Ninth U.S. Congressional District will have Democrat Josh Harder, who gained 38,862 votes (36.7%), running against Republican Tom Patti, who gained 30,734 votes (29%).
Harder has represented the 10th Congressional District since he was first elected in 2018. That district will move to Contra Costa County because of redistricting following the 2020 census. The Ninth District includes Mountain House, Stockton, Lodi and Escalon, and after redistricting takes effect following the election, will add Tracy, where Harder now lives, and Manteca as well as the northern portion of Stanislaus County just east of the San Joaquin County.
Patti currently serves on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors representing the Third District, including the rural Delta area, plus the cities of Lathrop and Manteca.
Non-partisan races that were decided with the June 7 election include the defeat of San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazer. Challenger Ron Freitas gained 53,912 votes (54.52%) compared to 44,975 (45.48%) for Verber Salazar.
Also decided was the race for San Joaquin County Office of Education Superintendent, with incumbent Troy Brown winning with 59,902 votes (63.14%) over Brian Michael Biedermann, with 34,967 votes (36.86%).
In a statement released Saturday morning, San Joaquin County Assistant Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale, said that it was a challenging election, with county staff and the community helping to make sure all votes were counted accurately and on time.
“As most people know, this was an extremely difficult election with the tragic passing of San Joaquin County’s Registrar of Voters Heather Ditty, in addition to a ballot machine error which resulted in 30% of our ballots needing to be duplicated, reassessed and validated,” Hale said.
“At the end of this election, I can confidently say to every resident that San Joaquin County has once again conducted a transparent and thorough election despite the challenges placed before us.”
Of the 110,252 ballots cast, 103,521 were mail-in ballots and 6,731 voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day. Voter turnout was down considerably from the 80.04 percent of registered voters who cast ballots in the 2020 General Election which was held during a pandemic and a high-profile presidential race, but was consistent with turnout at previous primary elections.
With the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors’ approval of the election results on Thursday, the next step is for the state elections office to certify results by next Friday, July 15.
