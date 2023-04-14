After farm fields, roads and homes just south of Tracy were inundated with floodwaters this past winter, county officials hope to reduce the impact that heavy rains could have on the area during future storms.
That was the message that San Joaquin County Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman, joined by county Director of Public Works Fritz Buchman, brought to a crowd of about 70 people on Saturday at Jefferson School at the corner Linne and Chrisman roads. Both of those roads were among those that had to be closed for extended periods in January after water from Corral Hollow Creek flowed over fields and roads during that month’s storms.
Buchman started by acknowledging that most residents of the area are likely familiar with flooding that heavy rain can cause in the area, and noted that most solutions that could protect homes from flooding are generally so expensive as to be impractical. However, he noted that in the aftermath of the most recent storms county officials have made contact with a nearby gravel quarry owner, who expressed willingness to consider using a gravel pit in the area as a place to divert floodwater from Corral Hollow Creek.
“I’ve never been more optimistic about the chances of attracting federal funding for a project like this,” Buchman told the crowd. “However, delivering a federal flood control project is a lengthy process. It will probably be about 5 years before we know if we even have federal authorization and probably at least another 3 years before we can get anything in the ground.”
In the meantime, property owners in the area could work with county, state and federal officials on measures that could protect homes and other structures from floods.
“Because the flooding that occurs here is shallow, it’s often relatively inexpensive for property owners to build improvements. as a number already have, such as berms and walls that protect threatened structures,” Buchman said.
He went on to explain that because of the nature of the Corral Hollow Creek watershed it’s unlikely that the county could ever prevent that area south of Tracy from flooding.
Corral Hollow Creek drains a 75-square-mile watershed that stretches back into Corral Hollow Canyon as far as Alameda County and then back into the hills at the southwestern corner of San Joaquin County. After the creek flows out of the canyon the channel goes past a series of gravel pits south of Linne Road. The channel eventually ends in a farm field several hundred yards east of Chrisman Road.
Buchman described it as an alluvial system where water coming down from the canyon would naturally spread out over the valley floor.
“And the water spreads out like a fan and drops all of that sediment. It’s been in place likely in that current configuration for centuries.”
He added that channel running between the canyon and Chrisman Road is man-made.
“Our records show that (the creek) has been disconnected from the San Joaquin River for at least 100 years.”
That channel that does exist flows through private property, and Buchman and Rickman both noted that while there are county ordinances regarding maintenance of waterways, that responsibility lies with private property owners. The county wouldn’t get involved in creek maintenance unless it was in cooperation with property owners.
“We flew drones over the entire length of the channel, and most of it appears to be unobstructed. There are a couple minor obstructions that we’ll work with property owners on. But frankly, given the amount of water we saw in January it’s probably not going to make a huge difference, but we will still uphold our ordinance,” Buchman said.
Rickman added that any project that would reduce flooding would involve multiple government agencies.
“When you talk about water and diverting water in the state of California you’re jumping into federal, state, beyond just the county. However we are looking at that. I have talked to several property owners, and I know I talked to the owner of the quarry and he is willing to help out, and of course there’s going to be some back and forth with property owners, because we can’t just go on somebody’s property and divert things,” he said.
Property owners in the area said their experience in January shows that the owners do have some control over how water flows across their land. Roadways, culverts and irrigation ditches guide floodwaters through the area, with one neighbor noting that someone with a tractor or backhoe can create a ditch to divert water.
One woman noted that if the county knows how floodwater could be diverted it should take the initiative.
“These landowners don’t know the correct way to irrigate this or maintain it. It should be the county that steps in and says, you’re a landowner that has this natural irrigation creek, it is our ordinance that you must maintain it,” she said. “That is where they come in and educate the owner, this is how it’s done.”
Buchman noted that the county is able to deploy aerial drones to survey creeks and spot problems, and had done so during the recent floods.
“Now that we have the drone technology we will fly the creek more often than we did in the past,” he said.
Rickman added that flood control projects would take time, but Saturday’s meeting showed that property owners are willing to be part of the solution.
“In order for some of these issues to be put in place, it’s not just a county issue. It’s the private property owners that are going to have to come on board. There is going to have to be a partnership with the private property owners and the county. I’ve talked to multiple property owners. It seems like everybody’s on the same page and people are willing to help each other out.”
