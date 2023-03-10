The second fire station for the Mountain House community gained county approval last week, allowing the new station to be built once new homes start going up on the north side of Byron Road.
On a unanimous vote the San Joaquin County Planning Commission on March 2 approved the use permit for the project, submitted by Shea Mountain House, LLC/Mountain House Developers LLC.
Mountain House CSD General Manager Steven Pinkerton said that the agreement between the CSD and developer requires the station to be complete and in service by the time the first homes in Neighborhood J, the next area for development in Mountain House, are ready for occupancy. He expects construction to be underway by this fall, with the station likely to be complete by fall 2024.
The station will be at the southern end of Neighborhood K, which has yet to be built, on the corner of Stockyard Drive and Central Parkway, about midway between Byron Road and Old River on the north side of Mountain House Creek. At present, Central Parkway leads to an overpass that crosses Byron Road and leads to the new neighborhoods J, K, L and I, but the road remains closed just west of Byron Road.
It will be the second of two fire stations that the community will require. The Mountain House Fire Department, which operates as part of the French Camp/McKinley Fire District, will staff the station with a crew of three firefighters around the clock.
It’s a single-story, 6,122-square-foot building on 1.13 acres. It will be built by Mountain House Developers, LLC, the master developer for the community, as part of the agreement the developer has with the Mountain House Community Services District. The developer will work closely with the CSD and fire district through the process.
The $7 million building will include two apparatus bays, five bunk rooms, a kitchen, dining bay, exercise room and offices for the crew and captain. The outside will include a 125-kilowatt diesel-powered generator, surrounded by 8-foot-high masonry walls, with a 1,000-gallon above-ground steel fuel tank within a concrete vault.
