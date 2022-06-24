The report on January’s effort to document homelessness in San Joaquin County is out. Though the increased presence of encampments is evident on roadsides and city parks, the numbers in the report don’t show an increase in unsheltered people in the county.
One of the authors of the report acknowledged that any number of factors could have affected the data that volunteers collected when they spread out around the county to find out who the unsheltered people are and where they stay.
Adam Cheshire, San Joaquin County’s Program Administrator for Homeless Initiatives, said Wednesday that regardless of the numbers presented in the report, the information collected by the San Joaquin Continuum of Care on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development still has plenty of useful information that the county needs to report to the federal government as they team up to find solutions.
The report, co-authored by Bill Mendelson, Chief Compliance Officer for the Central Valley Low Income Housing Corporation, includes not just numbers of homeless people in the county and each of its cities, but also information on age, ethnicity, gender, employment and details on individuals’ experiences with homelessness.
For example, the report notes that many of the people who were counted this year “remain mired in long-term homelessness and face significant individual barriers to obtaining stable housing,” naming unemployment, criminal history, physical and mental health issues and substance abuse as reasons people have trouble finding permanent housing.
“It is as accurate as we can get. It is right now what HUD mandates that C of C’s do. It is so far the best thing that HUD has been able to come up with in terms of counting the unsheltered homeless in this way,” Cheshire said.
“Can I say that it is 100% accurate? No. It is virtually impossible to get an accurate count of the unsheltered homeless, but it certainly gives us a better picture of the numbers and the sort of issues that folks who are living unsheltered day-to-day are dealing with, than we would have had otherwise.”
During the 10-day survey in January the San Joaquin Continuum of Care counted 2,319 homeless individuals, including 1,355 that were unsheltered. Compare that to the 2019 count, when 1,558 unsheltered people were documented. In Tracy it was 155 unsheltered people in 2019 and 124 counted in January.
Bubba Paris, executive director of the Tracy Community Connections Center, said that the point in time count is just one perspective, and it’s a much different perspective than the day-to-day contact his group has with people in the community. It’s that regular contact that has informed him and TCCC about the extent of homelessness in town.
For example, he noted that Tracy Unified School District had reported that 800 students were identified as homeless in 2021, compared with 500 in 2019.
“You realize, somewhere along the line these kids were not being accounted for,” Paris said.
Paris added that TCCC keeps its own statistics, which show that between May of last year and May of this year the group has engaged with 555 individuals on 7,277 different occasions as those people came into the group’s navigation center or were contacted through TCCC’s outreach programs.
Paris added that resources his group helped provide, including sheltering efforts supported by federal and state relief programs provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, would affect how many of those people remained unsheltered at the end of the year.
“Imagine if the 555 people that we engaged over the last year, if all of those 555 people were not able to be helped and they were on the street. You realize that number would flood the market. Because of the fact that we have resources and have ways to help people because of COVID, we have had funding and have been able to provide services that we would have normally not been able to do,” he said, adding that of the 555 individuals that the group contacted in that time, 295 accepted case management services from TCCC.
Paris said his group also tracks the numbers based on the services it provides, including 169 individuals who have taken advantage of the mobile showers that the group offers, with repeat visits from those individuals adding up to 1,368 contacts, or 155 individuals who take advantage of the group’s laundry services, again with repeat visits adding up to 993 contacts.
The report also states that the numbers presented reflect the number of volunteers who came out during the 10-day survey.
“The number of volunteers you can engage is extremely important,” Cheshire said. “In 2017 we had 35 volunteers and we counted 567 folks. In 2019 we had 401 volunteers, now this is just the unsheltered, we counted 1,158 people. Do we think homelessness jumped by that much in 2 years? No. It’s very dependent on the number of folks that volunteered to count.”
He added that Kristen Birtwhistle, President of United Way, San Joaquin County, leveraged her staff and network to recruit 315 volunteers this year, though organizers originally expected about 500. Cheshire attributes the decline in volunteers to a spike in COVID-19 cases that occurred right about that time.
“You have to attribute that at some level to the fact that people were either sick or trying to avoid getting sick at that time,” Cheshire said.
“In Tracy we saw less people volunteer to count in 2022 versus 2019 and that’s really I think the reason why, and I think generally it’s accepted, the reason why we’re seeing a lower count in Tracy. In Lodi they actually increased the number of volunteers by 25%, and they counted 50% more people than they did in 2019. It’s not an accident. There’s a direct correlation there.”
Paris added that his group’s observation is that people in the encampments are often not willing to engage with efforts like this. He noted that his group counted 105 tents at El Pescadero Park, and then identified 85 individuals living in the park at that time. He expects there were others who were just suspicious of people coming into their encampment and avoided contact.
“To have an army of people walking through an area is something that is mentally overwhelming to them, and anything they can do to avoid being in that they will do,” he said. “There’s going to be some chronically homeless people who are suffering because of mental health and drug addiction, it’s hard to count them, and then you have people who just didn’t want to engage because of the fact of COVID.”
Paris added that the effort to document the extent of homelessness must include a variety of efforts to find out who they are and where they stay in order to provide those who allocate funding with an accurate picture of the situation.
“The negative point about this count being so off, is if for some reason HUD and the different federal organizations look at the numbers that we have and see that there’s a decrease, some cities fear, even in the city of Tracy, that because of those numbers less resources would be dedicated to address those problems,” he said, noting that it is these resources that ultimately enable groups like TCCC to reduce the number of unsheltered homeless people.
Cheshire said that the numbers are one small aspect of the survey, as is the 42-page report released this week. The documents that are sent to HUD include detailed spreadsheets with extensive information on the demographics of the sheltered and unsheltered homeless population.
Cheshire acknowledged that the point-in-time count is just one piece of the puzzle, and the county also keeps statistics on how many people it is able to help.
“We count the sheltered homeless every day. We know a lot, demographically, about that group. We know a lot less about the unsheltered. Not to say that they’re really any different, but doing this collection has its place, and I think it speaks for itself. I don’t think it’s going to alter the trajectory in any way when we know that the city of Tracy and all of the other communities in the county are struggling with this issue.”
“We know what we need to do. We need to build emergency shelter to get people who are living unsheltered day-to-day off the streets now. We need to build permanent housing so that those folks have somewhere to go after they’re in shelter, so we can free up beds to move folks in and keep the throughput of the system going, so that we can make an impact on the streets.”
