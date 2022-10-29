The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on some of its boards and commissions.
All members appointed by the Board of Supervisors must attend training. Training dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
The following positions have an application deadline of Monday, Nov. 14. The Board of Supervisors will consider qualified applicants at its Dec. 13 regular meeting.
• The Economic Development Association has two positions open, including one representing the Fifth Supervisorial District.
• The Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee has one at-large position open.
• The San Joaquin County Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens’ Advisory Committee has one position open for an environmental interest group alternate.
• The Tracy Public Cemetery District Board of Trustees has one position open.
The following positions have an application deadline of Friday, Nov. 18. The Board of Supervisors will consider qualified applications at its Jan. 10 regular meeting.
• The Commission on Aging has two positions open for at-large members.
• The Workforce Development Board has one at-large position open.
Applications for all positions are available at the Clerk of the Board office: online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. Those interested can also email committees@sjgov.org, or call (209) 468-2350. People can also drop by 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton, to pick up and submit an application.
