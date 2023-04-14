The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve several boards and commissions. The board will consider qualified applications received on or before May 5 at the board meeting of June 13.
All members appointed by the Board of Supervisors will be required to attend training, with training dates and registration information to be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment, and most appointees must also submit a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest.
• Aviation Advisory Committee, one position
• Council for Quality Education and Care of Children, two positions. Applicants must live, work, or receive childcare services in San Joaquin County and complete a supplemental application and must attend at least one Council for Quality Education and Care of Children regular meeting within the 3 months prior to being appointed to the council. Positions include one consumer representative, defined as a parent of a person who has received childcare services within the past 36 months, and one discretionary representative.
• Larch Clover Community Center Advisory Board, one at-large representative at least 16 years of age residing in the Larch Clover Community Center service area.
• Tracy Public Cemetery District Board of Trustees, one position for a registered residing within the district.
• Veterans Advisory Commission, three positions, including representatives of the second and third supervisorial districts, and for a nominee from the Director of Veterans Administration Palo Alto Health Care System.
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin Street, Suite 627, Stockton; or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; by email at committees@sjgov.org; or by calling (209) 468-2350.
