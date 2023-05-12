The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on several boards and commissions. The board will consider qualified applications, received on or before the May 26 deadline, at the board’s July 11 meeting.
All members appointed will be required to attend training, with training dates and registration information to be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment. Most appointees must also submit a Form 700 - Statement of Economic Interest.
The following committees and boards currently have openings:
• Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee – two positions
• Behavioral Health Board – one position for a consumer representative
• Commission on Aging – three positions, including one from the Fifth Supervisorial District
• Council for Quality Education and Care of Children – one position for a child care provider representative. All new applicants must complete a Supplemental application prior to being appointed and must attend one Council for Quality Education and Care of Children regular meeting within the 3 months prior to being appointed to the Council. Qualified applicants must live, work, or receive childcare services in San Joaquin County.
• Retirement Board – two positions. Qualified applicants must be qualified electors of San Joaquin County.
• San Joaquin Council of Governments Citizens Advisory Committee – one position
• Workforce Development Board – one position for a labor organization representative. Applicants must submit a Supplemental Form, signed by a nominating agency.
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin Street, Suite 627, Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. Applications can also be requested by email at committees@sjgov.org, or by phone by calling (209) 468-2350.
