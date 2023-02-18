The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on several of the county’s boards and commissions.
The Board of Supervisors will consider qualified applications, received on or before the deadlines outlined below, at the board’s April 11 meeting. All members appointed by the Board of Supervisors will be required to attend training. Training dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
• Aviation Advisory Committee – Three positions.
• Behavioral Health Board – Five positions, including three consumer representatives and two family representatives. Must be residents of San Joaquin County.
• Building Board of Appeals: One position for a licensed architect. Applicants shall be neither an elected officer nor an employee of San Joaquin County, but shall not be disqualified by membership on, or employment by another board, commission, agency or authority of, or created by or for San Joaquin County. Must be a resident of San Joaquin County.
• Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee – Two positions for at-large representatives.
• Larch Clover Community Center Advisory Board – One at-large position. Must reside in the Larch Clover Community Center service area and be at least 16 years of age.
• Workforce Development Board – Two positions, including an at-large business representative and a labor organization representative. Applicants must submit a supplemental form, signed by a nominating agency.
Appointees for most boards and commissions are required to submit a Form 700 - Statement of Economic Interest. Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office at 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, in Stockton, or by phone at (209) 468-2350, or by email at committees@sjgov.org, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees.
