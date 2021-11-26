The representative lines of San Joaquin County will look different in 2022 as the Board of Supervisors plans to make its final selections on the new redistricting lines after its final public hearing on Dec. 7.
The redistricting of the county will affect which representatives San Joaquin County residents will be voting for in upcoming elections.
To comply with state’s Fair and Inclusive Redistricting for Municipalities And Political Subdivisions (FAIR) Act, final selections for the new district map must be adopted by the board and remain unchanged for at least seven days before the final submittal deadline on Dec. 15. After a lengthy discussion and through recommendation by the county-selected Redistricting Advisory Committee, which consists of two resident representatives from each of the five districts, the board voted 3-2 to move forward with a final map for consideration during its meeting on Nov. 16.
In light of the new 2020 census data, the county started its redistricting outreach in August of this year and held a series of public hearings throughout the county to receive public input. According to the county’s redistricting chair Steve DeBrum, who is also a former mayor of Manteca, over 40 digital -- using the online DistrictR interface -- and hand-drawn map suggestions were submitted by the public for members of the RAC to consider when drawing out the new district lines.
“On June 30, were the first of three trainings. These trainings included discussion of the Fair Maps Act, the Federal Voting Rights Act, and the traditional redistricting criteria. We also were trained on public magnetic mapping tool, DistrictR,” said DeBrum during the Nov. 16 public hearing. “With this knowledge, we then held three public outreach hearings -- the public could attend both in person and virtually. These outreach hearings were held in Stockton, Tracy, and Lodi. The focus of the outreach hearings was to collect community of interest testimony for as many sources as possible, pursuant to the Fair Maps Act. The RAC members also made efforts to provide outreach to individuals and groups that are connected.”
In addition to public input, the RAC based its assessments on the following criteria:
• Geographically contiguous districts (each supervisorial district should share a common border with the next, with no city outside the district causing a divide)
• The geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division
• Geographic integrity of a city shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division
• Easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or artificial barriers (rivers, streets, highways, rail lines, etc.)
• Lines shall be drawn to encourage geographic compactness
• Boundaries shall not be drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party.
“We are looking forward to an inclusive, interactive and transparent redistricting process,” said County Administrator Jay Wilverding in a press release at the start of the redistricting process. “Using technology as well as tried-and-true engagement methods will allow us to work with our residents to redraw our district boundaries to best reflect the unique, diverse communities that define our great county.”
Population density is one of the main factors that also affect redistricting lines to ensure that representation is allocated equally among the county’s nearly 800,000 residents. With Tracy’s population growing from 83,000 to 93,000 in the past decade, as well as Mountain House’s population more than doubling in size from 9,000 to 24,000 residents since 2010, the district lines for District 5 will be the most affected by these redistricting changes.
Currently District 5’s map includes Mountain House, Tracy and parts of Lathrop and Manteca, along with unincorporated areas that include Lammersville and Banta. The new district lines proposed would move Lathrop and Manteca to District 3 and extend District 5’s boundaries to include Ripon and Escalon.
The final public hearing on Dec. 7 will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors' Chambers located at 44 N. San Joaquin Street, 6th Floor, in Stockton. The Board will hold a public hearing to adopt the supervisorial district boundaries based on the 2020 Federal Census as required by the United States Constitution.
Learn more about San Joaquin County’s redistricting process at https://wedrawthelines.sjgov.org/.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.