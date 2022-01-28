The teams of volunteers that swept across Tracy Thursday morning in yellow and orange vests were part of an effort that organizers hope will be a big step toward connecting unsheltered people with services and permanent housing.
The San Joaquin County Continuum of Care teamed up with the United Way, Tracy Community Connections Center and the City of Tracy, among others, for the 2022 Point in Time count.
The survey determines, as precisely as possible, the number of homeless people in the county, where they are staying, and attempts to get even more details about this segment of the population so that when the county and its cities apply to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for assistance they will know which programs would be most effective and where they should be applied.
The county expected to recruit about 500 volunteers for the effort, which took place over 4 days, with Thursday’s focus on the city of Tracy. Organizers said the volunteer turnout in Tracy was encouraging.
“We’re fortunate this year. We’ve got more than 80 volunteers in Tracy alone and there will probably be some walk-ins,” said Wayne Templeton, a board member with Tracy Community Connections Center, who was running the command center at the Tracy Community Center early Thursday morning. “We may have to turn some away. People seem to be excited this year.”
Kristen Birtwhistle, President of United Way of San Joaquin County, said organizers have continued to streamline the survey process since the previous survey in 2019.
“What we’ve done differently is we’ve refined our ability to organize. They didn’t have that to this extent in the past. It will drive us toward a much more accurate count.”
The information that volunteers gather will be presented to HUD when the county and cities apply for homeless assistance funds.
“This will allow us to get more resources through the higher percentage of folks that we count. Unfortunately we’re going to have a higher number because of life as it is now,” she said. “That count is really going to move the needle on the Tracy strategic plan that you have right now.”
The volunteers spread out around the city right after their 6 a.m. orientation. Tracy was split into four quadrants, with the plan that 19 sites known to have homeless encampments would be covered.
Organizers stressed that while gathering numbers would be important, the point of the effort is to let people living in the encampments know that the folks in the yellow and orange vests are there to make sure services and a pathway back toward permanent housing are on the way, and any information they could provide would facilitate that process.
Dennis Buettner, a San Joaquin Behavioral Health Services homeless outreach worker, said that an app available for volunteers’ electronic tablets or smart phones, designed by San Joaquin County Information Systems Analyst Jarrett Spurgeon, allows volunteers to survey people for a range of demographic information.
The county’s information services department can then sort the information by any number of data points, such as where people are located, their ages, whether they are veterans or not, and how long they’ve been unsheltered.
“We’re out here every 2 weeks, so for us it’s really simple to talk to people. We approach them, we talk to them and ask them some questions,” Buettner said. “We can observe the homeless even if we can’t talk to them. That still gives us the ability to count them.”
Tracy Mayor Nancy Young told the volunteers that this will be a key step in resolving issues that cause many people to become unsheltered.
“There are many things that we can do, and you’re starting to do that today by reaching out and going into the trenches personally,” she said.
TCCC Executive Director Williams “Bubba” Paris added that every effort, starting with the personal contact around town, must have its primary focus on welfare of people who have been thrust into difficult living situations.
“I want you to take these two words and figure out how to use them in this cause: humane dignity,” he said. “I want to be able to foster a sense of dignity by showing our humanity.”
“We need to be able to go, once we do this count, to be able to get organizations to come together to emancipate and restore as many of the people as we can who have called these parks and encampments home. This process will start with each one of you dedicated people who have chosen to be here for this cause.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
