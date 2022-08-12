Students are returning for the 2022/2023 school year. Although parents may be celebrating that their kids get out of the house, off the couch, out of their rooms, and especially off of their electronics, parents must determine whether their children are prepared to return to school.
For some students, this will be their first time fully outside their pandemic-inspired bubbles. Many engage in the annual “back-to-school” rituals by purchasing new clothes and school supplies. Kids are excited to wear new clothes and even to show off their new binders and backpacks. However, the material newness wears off quickly and students realize that school extends beyond the first week and after all the new clothes have been worn.
It is at this time that some parents struggle to get their children to go to school. Before parents attribute their students’ refusal to go to school to incorrigibility, parents should assess whether their children are academically, emotionally, and socially prepared to return to school.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, truancy results in school dropout. The Classroom defines truancy as when a student is chronically late or consistently absent from school. Although truancy results from many variables; the most common cause of truancy is academic problems, social conflicts, and mental health symptoms..
According to the Association for Children’s Mental Health, Anxiety is one of the most diagnosed disorders in school-age children. The Diagnostic Manual of Statistical Mental Disorders [DSM-V] defines anxiety as excessive worry or apprehension about an eventual event. Although some anxiety is effective in maintaining focus, persistent anxiety is disruptive and will interfere with a student’s ability to learn.
Different anxiety disorders range from fear of being away from parents (separation anxiety), specific anxiety such as being in a small room (phobias), fear of being at school or other places where there are other people (social anxiety), and the sudden intense fear that something bad will happen (panic attacks).
One thing that all anxiety disorders have in common is the person feels a sudden desire to either fight or flight. Avoiding the feared object or event is a common strategy for people with anxiety. Therefore, if the school becomes a place to avoid, truancy will be the outcome. Parents who believe their child is suffering from anxiety disorder should contact a mental health professional.
In addition to emotional health, parents must assess if their child is academically prepared for the upcoming school year. Chronological age does not necessarily correlate with grade level. Just because a student is in the fifth grade, it does not mean that they have been effectively prepared or exposed to the curriculum needed to do the work expected.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related problems, many children missed a significant part of the past two school years. Most of these kids are capable of learning but were not exposed to the rigors, regularity, and rote learning needed to advance to the next grade. These unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances are the reason that some students fell behind but sadly will be erroneously labeled as academically behind or the more dreaded “slow learner.”
Assessing, whether a child is prepared for school, can be as easy as asking them if they feel prepared. To further assess whether children are prepared academically, parents can have their children demonstrate learning from the previous years. For example, a parent of a fifth grader may offer their child fourth-grade math or reading and see if they are capable of doing the work. Children who do not feel capable when they compare themselves to other same-age children will vehemently resist attending school.
Finally, social adjustment is an important area of the school that is often overlooked by parents. Schools are communities and no one wants to be on the outside looking in. Social adjustment may be assessed by asking children how they spend their day during recess, breaks, and lunchtime. Are they eating alone? Do they mention friends in their dialogue about their day?
Parents should ask their children who their friends are. Parents can also contact the teacher and inquire into how their child is doing academically and socially. Most elementary school teachers monitor social adjustment in the lower grades but middle school and high school teachers should also be vigilant to kids who may appear to be loners.
Although most schools have zero tolerance for bullying, kids continue to be bullied. According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, one in five kids is bullied each year. The second most common location of bullying (42%) is in the classroom, the primary bullying location is in hallways and stairwells.
Children who do not feel safe at school will resist attending school no matter how much the parent encourages, pleads, or threatens. Speaking of safety, parents must have the dreaded 2022 era of published mass shooting-inspired conversation about school safety. Even the most innocent child has heard of school shootings. The child's age and maturity will determine how imminent they view the risk.
Dr. Coleen Cicchetti of Lurie Children’s hospital advises parents to ask children directly about their fears. and reassure them that adults are working to keep them safe. She also encourages adults to listen to kids' suggestions on how to stay safe. It is very important that children feel heard and validated.
Asking a child whether they are academically, socially, and emotionally prepared for school lets them know that it is okay if they do not feel ready. Remember that children do the best they can with the resources they have. Parents are a great resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
