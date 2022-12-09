Christmas time is often viewed as a gift holiday, especially for children. Even if a child can fully understand the limitations of Santa Claus, most kids want to open a lot of gifts on Christmas morning. Christmas gift-giving is a longstanding tradition.
According to Wikipedia, unwrapping gifts on Christmas dates back to the 4th Century. Over the years, the value of the Christmas gift exchange has increased exponentially. Josh Howarth reported that in the past 20 years, American spending on Christmas has more than doubled, increasing from $400 billion in the year 2000 to almost $900 billion in 2021. Annually, Americans spend approximately $1,000 each on Christmas gifts and according to Capitol Counselor, 41% of parents will incur debt to make their children happy.
The problem with spending this kind of money for one day is that it could establish a standard of indulgence that parents are unable to maintain after Christmas.
Although most parents understand that they are spending more than they can afford for Christmas, children may falsely believe that holiday overindulgence is the norm. There are some children who cannot emotionally tolerate the disappointment that comes with the reality of the family budget.
Katherine Lee tells us that children who are overindulged are greedy, self-centered, and resist being held accountable for their actions. Amy Morin states that one of the ways that parents can overindulge children is to provide them with too many material things, such as toys, clothes, gadgets, etc. Dr. James Fogerty, author of Overindulged Child: A Parent’s Guide to Mentoring, defines an overindulged child as someone who has more material things than they can emotionally handle; and oftentimes parents will overindulge a child out of guilt, replacing presence with presents.
According to Fox News, on Nov. 22, 2022, a 10-year-old boy in Wisconsin fatally shot his mother in the face at close range after she denied him permission to order an expensive electronic game device. The boy later reported that he was upset because he had to get up earlier than usual. After killing his mother, family members reported the 10-year-old did not show emotional regret. The boy’s response is shocking to most; however, what is apparent is the child’s inability to handle the disappointment he felt when denied his request to secure a toy.
The consequences of overindulgence do not stop in childhood, Amy Morin tells us that adults who were overindulged as children report overwhelming feelings of discontent. They may engage in impulsive behavior such as overspending or overeating. The Overindulgence Project conducted 10 studies between 1998 and 2013. The findings revealed that overindulgence is complex and occurs in all family types; however, there are some common adult outcomes. Adults who were overindulged as children feel unlovable, need constant outside affirmation and have few skills for self-care. They become self-indulgent as adults may be overweight, have poor health, and are more prone to loneliness. Adults who were overindulged children may struggle in relationships because they feel entitled, unappreciative and ungrateful.
Katherine Lee suggests that parents ask themselves a couple of questions to determine if they are overindulging their children with spending: Is the money being spent a disproportionate amount of the family’s resources; and who is spending the child’s or the parent’s needs? Most parents buy gifts to make their children happy on Christmas. Overindulgence may cause unhappiness later in life. Remember, parents, do the best they can at any given time with the resources they have. Knowledge is a great resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
