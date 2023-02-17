Parents should exercise extreme caution when allowing children to witness violence, even on television. According to ABC News, on January 7, 2023, Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis, Tenn., police officers for allegedly driving recklessly.
During the initial contact with Mr. Nichols’ vehicle, the video captured a Memphis police officer immediately opening the driver's side door and yelling at Mr. Nichols to get out of the car and onto the ground. Mr. Nichols can be heard verbally complying. In a later video, several officers can be seen kicking Mr. Nichols while he lay on the ground.
Later, ABC News captures a picture of Mr. Nichols in a hospital bed while on life support. The photograph shows several injuries to his face and head. Mr. Nichols reportedly died three days later from the injuries inflicted upon him by the Memphis police officers.
On January 27, the videos from the police officers' vehicles, body dash cameras, and local businesses is released of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. ABC News, like most news networks, warned viewers that the video was violent and may be difficult to watch. According to YouGov America, 2 in 5 Americans watched a video of police officers beating Tyre Nichols.
The video showed the five officers who arrested Mr. Nichols did not engage in behavior that one would expect from police officers who have been sworn to protect and serve their community. Instead, the five officers are depicted in the video as criminal assailants. After viewing the video, people will have to reconcile what they saw in the video with their expectations for police officers. This may be difficult and even traumatizing for younger viewers.
Adults, who are capable of abstract thinking, can draw accurate conclusions that not all police officers engage in this criminal manner. Some viewers may even be prepared to wait on the full disclosures and all the evidence before drawing their conclusions about what they witnessed in the video.
Unfortunately, children who can engage in formal operational thinking that allows them to reason, use conjecture, and hypothesize are left only with the more primitive concrete thinking and draw the optical conclusion from the video that police officers are not their friends and are dangerous members of our societies. According to Tennessee News, Rowvaugn Wells, Tyre’s mother, asked parents not to allow their children to watch the video due to its horrific nature.
Ms. Wells's warning is consistent with the research on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). . According to the American Psychiatric Association, PTSD is a disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. The person may experience the event as emotionally or physically harmful.
After witnessing what appears to be a defenseless man being beaten by police officers, children, who are unable to reason, may conclude that they too are in danger when encountering police officers. Children who are unable to reason need to be taught how to understand, which psychologist, Jean Piaget referred to as conservation. When children reach a certain age and cognitive ability they can comprehend that although police officers may all dress the same and even look the same, they are different.
In observance of Black History Month, many parents and educators will show children movies and clips of violent acts that occurred during this country’s institution of legalized slavery. Some of these images show Africans and African Americans stripped of basic human rights and treated more like animals. These images are often misunderstood by children who have yet to achieve abstract reasoning.
On Feb. 10, 2023, KTVU Fox News reported that a middle-school student brought cotton balls to school as a racist joke, mocking Black History Month. It is clear that the student did not appreciate true meaning of Black History as his understanding was limited to slaves picking cotton.
I have worked with children and adults who felt humiliated and retraumatized or vicariously traumatizes after seeing these images especially when they are left only with the optics and no contextual explanation. Any time a child sees violence committed against another human being, the violence should be thoroughly explained in a way that they can comprehend what they are witnessing.
The National Center for PTSD confirms that watching violent events can lead to stress and anxiety. They suggest that parents be aware of what their children are exposed to and talk with their children about what they are seeing on different media outlets. Parents have an opportunity to put what their children see in dramatizations into perspective, i.e., not all police officers are bad, and slavery was wrong and a terrible mistake in our history and Black Americans have made many contributions to Ameican history.
Most importantly, children should always be allowed to talk about what they see and feel when watching violence. Many kids will not volunteer to share their feelings and need to be encouraged to share scary feelings. If parents do not ask, kids may not tell. Remember that kids do the best they can with the resources they have. Guided conversations with children in the face of adult and violent content are a great resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
