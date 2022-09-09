As a criminal justice professional and researcher, I have been asked whether kids should be tried as adults. My response is usually yes, but only if you can prove that they are no longer children and committed the offense using mature adult logic, because kids who kill continue to be kids. Their murderous behavior does not automatically turn them into an adult capable of adult thinking.
In most cases, kids who kill are children who find themselves with access to adult weapons that they use to settle their disputes using their underdeveloped minds. California’s Welfare and Institutions Code, section 707 (a) authorizes a kid who has committed a serious offense, as outlined in section 707 (b) to be transferred to the adult criminal justice system to be tried as an adult.
In most of these cases, a probation officer is responsible for preparing a report to determine if the child is “fit” to remain in the juvenile justice system. The probation officer uses five criteria to determine fitness: the seriousness of the offense, success at previous attempts to be rehabilitated, criminal sophistication, and whether the child is rehabilitated, or fixed, by the time they reach 25 years old.
The assumption that the child can be restored to normal functioning and cease to commit violent crimes by the time they are 25 years old is supported by the research on brain development. Giedd (2004) is one of many research studies that found that the adolescent brain is still growing and can learn new behavior and unlearn bad behavior. Very often, behavior change results from maturity.
Researchers have long ago understood that maturity and decision-making abilities change as people grow older. In 1936, Jean Piaget’s published his theory of cognitive development. He posits that the quality of thinking changes as children get older and it is not until they reach the formal operational stage that they can engage in higher order thinking such as abstract reasoning, including cause and effect and consequentialism.
Piaget found that most children reach the formal operational stage around 12 years old. However, chronological age is not an indicator of the quality of thinking ability. Adverse childhood experiences can delay and even prevent a person from advancing to formal operational thinking. Before children advance to abstract logic, much of their thinking is self-centered and self-serving. It may take well into adulthood for some people to advance to formal operational thought.
According to the Children’s Defense Fund, approximately 80,000 children were prosecuted, sentenced, and incarcerated in the adult system because the seriousness of their behavior was erroneously equated to adult logic. States are beginning to listen to the research on brain development and change the age at which children can be tried as adults.
In California, children must be at least 16 years old and charged with a felony to be tried as an adult. California state Senate Bill 889 proposes that the juvenile court jurisdiction is raised to the age of 20. But until society, as a whole, understands that kids who kill are still kids who should be handled as immature decision makers who can change, parents are the gatekeepers to the Criminal Justice System. Parents have an opportunity to raise their children in a way that they purposefully assure that they reach formal operational thinking on time.
Parents can do this by exposing their children to abstract thinking scenarios. The easiest way to develop logical thinking is to ask questions and allow children to problem solve. Talk about projected outcomes and consequences. There is a difference between parenting and raising children. The latter means understanding the parental role in elevating a child from one developmental phase to the next until the child reaches maturity. Remember, kids, do the best they can with the resources they have. Maturation is a critical resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
