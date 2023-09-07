As children mature, there are fewer things that parents are required to do for their children. Most parents welcome their child’s autonomy and independence. Some parents even reclaim some of their independence and autonomy when children are no longer dependent. With maturation and age, children develop their minds, ideas, and opinions about many things but matters related to friendship and dating are areas that parents struggle with. Once kids reach preteens, they are totally in charge of their minds and hearts.
Parents can consult and guide their children in this area, but parents cannot pick their children’s friends and who they love. Parents have told me that they do not want their children to associate with “those kids,” because they are not a good influence on their child. When I ask the parent why they believe their “good” child wants to hang around with that “bad” kid, the parent usually concludes that their kid is either blindly following the bad kid or being coerced. Notwithstanding the few cases where a kid is bullied or tricked into friendships, by the time kids reach pre-teen (‘tweens) they begin to think abstractly, and they are making informed decisions about their friendships.
According to Scholastic Parents, reporting on Jean Piaget’s theory of cognitive development, by the time children reach the age of 11 or 12, they can reason and think logically. Children at this age can think about thinking. Most importantly during this time, tweens can feel and understand emotions so they can not only like people, they can also love. Parents get scared when their kids get too close to their friends or they fall in love.
It is important that parents do not diminish a child’s feelings about their friends; instead, parents should respectfully acknowledge the feelings. The emphasis is on the term “respect.” Some parents do not believe that their kids are worthy of respect because some parents equate respect with adult equality. Respect has nothing to do with the age of a person.
According to The Psychology of Respect, demonstrating respect for another person means showing regard for their abilities and worth and valuing their feelings and views, even when you don’t agree with them. Respect for your child means respecting them for who they are as you require them to respect you for who you are. The definition of respect does not include equality.
Respecting a child does not mean that they have equal rights as the parents nor equal status. Respect does mean that you recognize and value the child for who they are. In the case of ‘tweens, parents must respect that they can now formulate their thoughts and feelings. A parent's job is to guide, support, mentor, teach, and model the correct behavior concerning their child’s thoughts and feelings. How the child will respond to friendships and love may be a direct reflection of how parents define and model these emotions.
Oxford Bibliography provides a good outline for defining friendship. A friendship is a very intimate, truthful, voluntary, and non-exclusive relationship. People should not expect monogamy in friendships. They are not like contracts and can be broken. Parents must define and remind their children that friends are distinguished from social media followers. The latter are people who watch and keep up with from afar, and there is no intimacy or exclusivity. Parents should remind their kids that having a few good friends, even one, is okay and may be more fulfilling than a group of followers. Having a clear understanding of friendship prepares children for the next big relationship that includes love.
Just like friendships, parents cannot choose who their children love. VeryWell Mind writes that love is a set of emotions and behaviors characterized by intimacy, passion, and commitment. It includes care, closeness, protectiveness, attraction, affection, and trust. Love is associated with a range of positive emotions, including happiness, excitement, and euphoria similar to a drug.
Unlike friendships, love is usually exclusive and monogamous. Love includes very strong emotions that cannot be dissolved just because the parents say so. Understanding these emotions can help parents understand how difficult it is for a young child to just turn them off. Just like friendships, love relationships must be acknowledged and respected.
VeryWell Mind also reminds us that love can vary in intensity and change over time, which means love can end. Parents who support their children in managing these feelings can be the biggest resource when relationships end. Parents can help their children manage and navigate relationships by first understanding and recognizing that friendships and love are natural developmental emotions. Parents should never dismiss or minimize their ‘tween’s feelings for another person by saying "Get over it" or don’t take the relationship so seriously. Because when the relationship ends, and most young friendships and relationships do end, parents may be the best resource to help the child manage the loss. According to Love to Know, Assistant Professor Kate Forarty reports that the average relationship span for 12 to 14-year-olds is five months.
To avoid fighting with children over friendships and love relationships, parents should establish rules for friendships and dating ahead of time. First, parents should understand that, as the saying goes, “birds of a feather flock together,” and children become friends with kids with whom they are comfortable and with whom they feel a connection. If a parent does not like their child’s friend, the parent may want to determine why their child feels comfortable with them.
Love is a deeper emotion and requires planning for its inevitability. Early on, parents should establish guidelines for dating. They should decide the age at which the child can even engage in dating behavior. Once the dating begins, if possible, both sets of parents and the now couple should have a conversation about the limits of dating. Allow the children to help set the rules so that they will have buy-in. The dating rules should be based on the family’s values that have hopefully been modeled and taught beforehand. However, parents must ultimately establish and enforce the rules.
As with all rules, parents must assure enforceability. Telling a child that attends the same school with their friends that they cannot see them is non-enforceable. A better option would be to establish guidelines for when the friends or couple can see each other. Remember kids do the best they can, with the resources they have. Parental respect, understanding, and structure are great resources for ‘tweens.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
